Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Pixel 3A, Galaxy A50, Realme XT and more get discounted

Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform starting today. The sale will be active until February 21, 2020, during which consumers can avail deals and discounts on popular smartphones along with exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options.

During the offer period, users can also avail additional discount using bank offers. Axis Bank customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions that will be applicable alongside the other offers. We are listing down the best deals you can avail during the Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Google Pixel 3a

The affordable Google Pixel 3A is now even more affordable, thanks to the Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale. The 4GB/64GB model of the phone is available at Rs 27,999 instead of its original launch price of Rs 39,999 and even Rs 2,000 less than the last official price cut. The Google Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch full-HD+ display, 12.2MP primary rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

Realme XT

the Realme XT is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 15,999 and features 6.4-inches FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50

During the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 19,990 and features 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9610 processor, 25MP + 5MP + 8MP triple-rear camera setup, 25MP front camera, and 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s received a permanent price cut earlier. (Image: Galaxy A50s)

Apple iPhone XS

Since the iPhone 11-series is here, the iPhone XS is repeatedly going on sale and during the Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale, the phone is yet again available at a discount. Users can avail the iPhone XS at Rs 54,999. Users can also club exchange offer as well as bank discount to bring the price further down. The iPhone XS features a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup, 7MP front-facing camera, and draws power from an Apple A12 Bionic chip.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is available at an effective price of Rs 26,990, which is way below its original launch price. The discounted price is Rs 36,990 and an additional Rs 10,000 discount is valid if you pay online using any online payment method. Users can also bring it down further using the exchange offer. The phone comes with 6.6-inch OLED display, 48MP+8MP+13MP triple-rear cameras, 16MP front camera, Snapdragon 855 processor and 4065mAh battery.

The The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes with a shark-fin pop-up camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Now that Samsung Galaxy S20-series lineup has arrived, the much older Galaxy S9 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features top of the line specs including a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display, a single 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, 3000mAh battery, and Exynos 9810 processor.

Asus 6Z

Flipkart is promising ‘lowest ever price’ on the Asus 6Z smartphone during its Mobiles Bonanza sale. The starting price of the phone has been brought down to Rs 23,999. The Asus 6Z was launched for a starting price of Rs 31,999 and features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP+13MP dual flip cameras, and 5000mAh battery.

