Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top deals on iPhone X, Nokia 6.1, Asus 5Z, and more

Flipkart has brought back its Mobiles Bonanza sale today, which will be active on the e-commerce portal till June 21, 2019. The five-day sale on Flipkart is offering discounts, no cost EMI options and exchange deals on top smartphones, including iPhone X, Redmi devices, Nokia and others.

Flipkart has also partnered with Axis Band to provide 10 per cent instant discount on payments made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. Users will also be entitled to an extra Rs 250 off on EMI transactions. Here is a shortlist of the best deals and discounts that you can avail during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X 64GB is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 66,499. The phone was launched in 2017 in two colours — Silver and Space Gray — for Rs 89,000 for the base model of 64GB storage. Users can also avail the exchange deal on the device which offers up to Rs 21,000 exchange value alongside the 10 per cent Axis Bank discount.

Nokia 6.1

During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, the Nokia 6.1 is also available at a discounted price. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the smartphone is available for Rs 6,999 for the Copper Black and Iron White colours. The Nokia 6.1 features Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3,000mAh battery, 16MP rear camera and a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

Asus 5Z

With the Asus 6Z lined up for the launch in India, the company is providing a discount on the Asus 5Z during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 21,999. Asus 5Z was launched last year in July for a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 is available for a discounted price of Rs 13,990 during the sale period. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras, and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Oppo K1 was launched in India earlier this year for a price of Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is providing a discount on the Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant. The quad camera smartphone from Xiaomi is available for Rs 13,999. However, the company announced a price cut of Rs 2,000 on the 6GB RAM model bringing the price down to Rs 13,999. The Flipkart sale is only reflecting the new price. However, users can club the Axis Bank’s 10 per cent instant discount offer to get an additional discount on the phone.