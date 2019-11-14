Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Discounts on iPhone 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme XT and more

Flipkart is currently running its Mobiles Bonanza sale. The sale is currently live and will go on until November 18. During the sale, the company will be offering customers discounts and offers on a number of smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and more.

Apart from the discounts, the company is also offering no-cost EMI options for HDFC Bank customers, additional prepaid discounts on select smartphone models and additional exchange discounts on select smartphones.

The company is offering the Apple iPhone 7 32GB storage variant at Rs 24,999, down from its usual selling price of 29,900. It is also offering no-cost EMI options for the recently launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Flipkart has once again dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which during the sale is being made available at Rs 27,999, whereas, the Galaxy S9+ has been made available at Rs 34,999. It has also discounted the Galaxy A50, which is currently selling at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage.

Realme 5 is available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 8,999, whereas, the Realme 3 Pro is listed at Rs 9,999 for the base variant. The Realme XT is being offered at Rs 15,999, the Realme 3 is priced at Rs 7,999 and the Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base variant. Realme 3i is currently available at Rs 7,499 and the Realme 2 Pro at Rs 8,999. The flagship Realme X is available at Rs 15,999.

Motorola’s Moto E6s will be made available at Rs 6,999, Motorola One Action at Rs 10,999, Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 8,999 and the Honor 20 for Rs 24,999.

Google smartphones have also been discounted. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 29,999, 3a XL is available at Rs 34,999, down from their usual prices of Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

Oppo F11 Pro is currently available at Rs 15,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, the Oppo F11 is available at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi phones being offered during the sale include the Redmi K20 at Rs 19,999, the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 25,999, Redmi 8A at Rs 5,499, Poco F1 at Rs 14,999 and the Redmi 7A at Rs 5,799.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is currently available at Rs 13,990, whereas, the Vivo Z1x is priced at Rs 14,990. During the sale, Flipkart will also be offering additional exchange discounts up to Rs 5,000 on select smartphones. It will also offer 10 per cent instant discounts on prepaid transactions for select smartphones. To take a look at more deals you can click here.