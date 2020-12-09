Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Best deals on Realme 6, iPhone XR, and more

Flipkart just recently wrapped festival sales, and now it is back with a new Mobile Bonanza sale. The e-commerce giant is offering flat Rs 1,750 instant discount on all the phones that are on sale, but you will only be able to avail the offer if you have an HDFC bank credit card. The offer is also valid on EMI transactions. During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, you will see discounts on Realme C3, Realme 6, iPhone XR and other devices. Read on to know more about the sale.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best phones that you can consider buying right now. For Rs 13,999, this Realme phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. For the mentioned price, you will be getting 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also up to Rs 13,100 exchange offer on this smartphone.

Realme C3

The Realme C3 can be bought for Rs 8,999 and it is available with up to Rs 8,400 exchange offer. If your current device is in a decent condition and is not very old, then you might get some good exchange offer, which will lower the price of the phone. The handset has a 6.52-inch HD+ Display, dual rear camera setup, a 5MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone is currently listed for Rs 10,999, which is the original price of the device. If you have an HDFC bank credit card, then you will get flat Rs 1,750 instant discount. Additionally, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 10,050 exchange offer, which if you avail will make the deal sweater. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a quad rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Realme 6

During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999. The same device was previously selling for Rs 13,999. The budget smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, a 30W fast charger, a 64MP AI quad-camera setup, a side fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 40,999, which is for the 64GB variant. This model is listed with up to Rs 15,150 exchange offer. The 128GB storage model is available for Rs 45,999. This smartphone will offer you good enough performance, battery and camera quality. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD. It is powered by the two-generation old A12 Bionic chip. You also get the latest software out of the box.

Other phones

Interested buyers can also go for the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone, which is available for Rs 9,499. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is also on sale for Rs 11,499, and with exchange and bank offers, you will be able to buy it at a much lower price. The Poco X3 is available at the same old price, but with the additional offers, you can get it for less than Rs 15,000. The device is listed on Flipkart for Rs 16,999.

