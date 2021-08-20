Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale begins: List of smartphone deals starting at Rs 7,999

Flipkart just recently wrapped up its Independence Day sale and it is now hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform. The sale is already live on the official site and will continue until August 23.

During the five-day Flipkart sale, the e-commerce giant is offering deals and offers on popular smartphones, including the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, and more. There are bank and exchange offers as well.

Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on select phones. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular phones available in the market.

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, then you can check out the Infinix Hot 10 Play as it is available for Rs 7,999. The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The device features a 6,000mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera and a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is an entry-level SoC. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,450, which makes the deal sweater.

During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,999. It was originally launched in India for Rs 69,900. Those who are looking a cheaper iPhone can buy the iPhone SE (2020) as it selling at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. The same device was previously available for Rs 39,900.

Those who can spend around 50,000 can also consider the iPhone 11. The latter is listed on Flipkart for Rs 48,999. Apple launched the iPhone 11 for Rs 54,900. The iPhone XR is also on sale and will cost you Rs 41,999. It was previously selling for Rs 47,900.

The Realme X7 Max 5G is also listed with a price tag of Rs 24,999. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1,200 processor. You also get a 120Hz AMOLED display. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 500 on the budget Poco M3 smartphone, so you can get it for Rs 10,499.