Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme phones

Flipkart is currently running its Mobile Bonanza sale, during which it is offering customers discounts on smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi and Realme to name a few. Apart from the discounted devices, Flipkart is also offering customers an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 for their old smartphones. The sale will be live until August 28. Here we will be taking a look at the best deals on smartphones during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

Apple

Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone SE 64GB at Rs 35,999, down from its usual starting price of Rs 42,500. The 128GB variant is currently available at Rs 40,999, down from Rs 47,800. Lastly, the 256GB variant is available at Rs 50,999, down from Rs 58,300.

Apple iPhone XR is also being offered at a discounted price of Rs 45,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 51,999 for the 128GB variant. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 63,300 and come with an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing via an HDFC bank card. The iPhone 7 Plus starts at Rs 34,999.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are both available on Flipkart for pre-ordering and are coming bundled with benefits of worth up to Rs 19,000.

Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at Rs 15,999 for the base variant. The Galaxy S10 Lite is available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 42,999. Lastly, the Galaxy A71 is available at Rs 29,499 for the base variant.

Motorola

One of the best deals is the Motorola Razr at Rs 99,999. It usually sells at Rs 1,49,999. Other than this, the Motorola One Fusion+ is available at Rs 17,499 and the Motorola Edge+ at Rs 74,999.

Xiaomi

Redmi K20 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 19,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs 24,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs 22,999 for the base variant, down from its starting price of Rs 28,999. Redmi 8 is available at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Lastly, Poco X2 is available at Rs 17,499 for the base model.

Realme

Realme 6 is available starting at Rs 14,999, this can further be lowered by Rs 1,000 when you exchange your old smartphone. Realme X2 Pro is available starting at Rs 26,999 and Realme 6i at Rs 12,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is available starting at Rs 38,999. Customers exchanging their old phones for this will be eligible for an additional Rs 3,000 discount. Realme X3 series is available starting at Rs 24,999.

Oppo, LG, iQOO and more

Oppo A5s is available at Rs 7,990, Oppo Reno 2F at Rs 17,990, Oppo A53 at Rs 12,990, Oppo A9 at Rs 13,990, Oppo A31 at Rs 12,490, Oppo Reno 2Z at Rs 24,490, Oppo Reno 2 at Rs 28,990 and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom at Rs 29,990.

iQOO 3 is available starting at Rs 30,999. LG G8X is available at Rs 44,990 along with the second display case.

Vivo Y50 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990. Vivo Y81 is priced at Rs 8,990. Honor 9X is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base variant and the Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999.

