Flipkart Mobile Year-end sale: Deals on Realme 6, iPhone XR, and more

Flipkart is hosting back to back sales due to festive and holiday season. The e-commerce giant just wrapped up the Flipkart Electronics 2020 sale and now it is back with a new Flipkart Mobile Year-end sale. This is a three-day mobile-centric sale, which is already live on the site. The sale will continue until the 2020 ends, meaning all the Flipkart mobile offers and deals will end after December 31. During the sale, the company is giving a 10 percent discount on ICICI bank credit cards as well as exchange offers on all the devices. We have mentioned some of the smartphones deals that you consider buying if you have plans to buy a new smartphone.

iPhone deals

Flipkart is giving Rs 9,501 discount on iPhone SE 2020, and you can get it for Rs 32,999. There is also up to Rs 13,200 off on exchange of your current phone. The iPhone XR is selling at Rs 38,999. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB variant for Rs 79,999 during its Mobile Year-end 2020 sale.

Offers on Realme devices

The Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone will cost Rs 23,999 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is listed on Flipkart for Rs 13,999. The Realme C3 can be bought for Rs 8,999 and it is available with up to Rs 8,400 exchange offer. The Realme Narzo 20 is selling for Rs 10,499, while the Realme Narzo 20A is available with a starting price of Rs 8,499. The Realme 6 is listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 14,999.

Discount on Xiaomi, Poco phones

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is currently selling for Rs 11,499. During Flipkart’s Mobile Year-end 2020 sale, the Redmi 9i 4GB is available for Rs 8,299. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999, which is the price for the 6GB + 128GB model.

The Poco X3 can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The Poco C3 with entry-level specs is selling for Rs 9,999. One can also go for the Poco X2, which will cost you Rs 14,999.

Offers on Samsung, Vivo phones

The Vivo V20 is being sold for Rs 24,990 during Flipkart’s year-end sale. If you apply the exchange offer, then you will be able to get it at a lower price. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB and 256GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is also on the sale for Rs 15,499 during the three-day Flipkart sale. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available for Rs 49,999, which is a great deal. Do note that these flagship phones from Samsung are not 5G devices and support 4G.