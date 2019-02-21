Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Up to 45 per cent discount on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N and more

Flipkart is currently holding its Mobile Bonanza sale, which will go on till February 23. During the sale, Honor is offering customers up to 45 per cent discount on all its smartphones including the recently launched Honor 10 Lite.

The company is offering its recently launched Honor 10 Lite smartphone at Rs 13,999, on which it’s claiming to have given users a Rs 3,000 discount. However, this was the price at which the device originally launched.

Honor 9N gets a discount of Rs 500, bringing down the cost of the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant to Rs 8,499, whereas the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 10,499.

Honor 9 Lite is available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. During the sale, the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is available with a discount of Rs 500, at Rs 8,499 and the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available with a discount of Rs 1,000, at Rs 10,999.

The Honor 7A is available at Rs 7,999 with a discount of Rs 0. The device usually, sells for that price on the e-commerce platform. And, sometimes even goes down to Rs 7,499. Whereas, the Honor 7S, which the company claims is available for Rs 5,999 is currently selling on the platform for Rs 6,999, Rs 1,000 over its usual selling price of Rs 5,999.

Take note, Flipkart is offering its customers a 10 per cent instant discount on transactions made via credit or debit cards. The company is also offering customers its Complete Mobile Protection Plans at attractive prices.