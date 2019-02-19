Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and other top mobiles under Rs 15,000

Flipkart is currently running its Mobile Bonanza sale, which has commenced today and will go on till February 23. During this sale, the company is offering consumers discounts on various smartphones selling on its e-commerce platform. Here is a list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 you might want to purchase during this sale.

Advertising

Realme 2 Pro at Rs 11,990

Realme 2 Pro during the sale is available starting at Rs 11,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The device is also available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage variants priced at Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990. However, the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant has been out of stock on Flipkart for a long time.

Just a point the prices stated above include Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. If you are going to order the device with COD (cash on delivery) as a payment method, the prices will stay unchanged and you are not going to get any sort of discount. To know more about the device click here to read our review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 12,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is available online starting at Rs 12,999. Both the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants are currently available under Rs 15,000.

The 4GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 14,999. To know more about Redmi Note 6 Pro click here to read our review. However, the Redmi Note 7 launches soon in India and it might make sense to wait and see how this is priced before buying the older Redmi phone.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 at Rs 11,999

Asus is also providing its customers with a Rs 1,000 discount on its Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor like the Realme 2 Pro.

During the sale, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. Lastly, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is currently out of stock. To know more about the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, click here to read our review.

Motorola One Power at Rs 13,999

Motorola One Power comes in only one RAM/internal storage configuration of 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. It usually sells at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart, however, is currently available at Rs 13,999. To know more about the device click here to read our review.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 13,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus usually sells for Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The device has got a discount of Rs 1,000 and is currently available at Rs 13,999. Nokia 6.1 Plus is offered in only one RAM/internal storage configuration. Click here to read our review of Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Advertising

Flipkart in partnership with Axis Bank is offering its customers a 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase of select mobiles. The offer is valid on all Axis Bank credit/debit cards. To avail this, consumers should have a minimum cart value worth Rs 4,999 and will get a maximum instant discount worth Rs 1,500.