Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Realme Narzo 20 Pro, iPhone SE and more discounted

Flipkart is hosting back to back sales on its platform and offering discounts on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and more. The company is also giving exclusive discounts on ICICI credit and debit cards. Customers can also avail exchange offers to bring down the price of the smartphone they want to buy. Here’s a look at some of the smartphone deals available on Flipkart.

There is a Rs 4,000 discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards. The offer is available on the iPhone SE smartphone. As per the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale page on the site, the device is available at an effective price of Rs 27,999. There are a few good Android phones too under Rs 30,000 that you can also consider buying. These include OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more.

The Poco M2 Pro is listed for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. However, the ICICI bank cardholder would be able to get this Poco phone for Rs 10,999. It offers a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charger in the box. The handset also features a 48MP AI quad-camera setup and a 6.67-inch FHD+ display.

Apple’s iPhone 11 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 48,999 during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Do note that the device is listed for Rs 49,999, but Flipkart is claiming that you get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI bank card. The same device was earlier available for Rs 54,900. You can also avail up to Rs 16,500 in exchange of your old smartphone.

With the ICICI bank offer, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for Rs 43,999, iPhone XR for Rs 39,999, and Realme C15 for Rs 8,999. Both the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme 6 smartphones available for Rs 12,999 if you avail the ICICI bank offer.

The recently launched Moto G 5G phone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. Consumers can also get Rs 1,000 discount on this 5G device if they have an ICICI bank card. The Moto G 5G was originally launched in India for Rs 20,999. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will continue until January 29. So, if you are planning to buy any smartphone, you need to hurry as the sale will end soon.