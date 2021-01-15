Flipkart launches SmartPack for mobiles with 100 percent ‘money back’: Here’s how this works

Flipkart has launched a new SmartPack subscription, which will let users buy any budget phone for free. The e-commerce giant says that users can buy any smartphone and return in about 12 or 18 months. But, for this, one will need to buy Flipkart’s SmartPack subscription.

The new buyback scheme from Flipkart will be available starting January 17, 2021. Here’s a look at how this works, and how you can buy a new phone from Flipkart and get 100 percent money back.

Flipkart SmartPack: How to buy a phone for free?

To buy a phone for free, all you need to do is open Flipkart on mobile or on the app, and choose a phone you want to buy. When you scroll down, you will find a banner of Value Store. Here, you will see the Flipkart SmartPack offer. Once you click on it, Flipkart will display three different SmartPack plans, one of which you need to buy.

The packs will allow users to avail a refund of 60 percent, 80 percent, and 100 percent respectively on the initial price of phone. Apart from money back offer, users also get access to a few OTT apps, freebies and other benefits depending on the SmartPack plan you select.

Once you select the plan, Flipkart will show how much you will be required to pay initially and then every month. Once you select the plan and confirm all the details, you are all set. Do note that you will have to pay the full amount of the device and subscription price of the SmartPack at the time of check out. After that, you will also need to pay for the SmartPack subscription every month.

The company claims that it will return all the money once you return the phone in a working condition. However, the refundable amount will depend on the SmartPack plan you select. If you want all the money back, then you will have to buy the Gold Plan. The SmartPack offer won’t be visible on desktop and can be viewed only from the Flipkart app or m-site only.

Flipkart SmartPack plans

There are three Flipkart SmartPack plans. The Gold Plan is priced at Rs 879, which you need to pay on a monthly basis. This subscription pack will give 100 percent of the money back if the device is returned after 12 or 18 months. The pack also offers access to 10 premium services, including SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, Gaana+, Practo Plus, and others. Users will also get freebies worth up to Rs 20,000 with some of the Flipkart SmartPack plans.

There is also a Silver plan, which will cost Rs 699 per month. With this pack, one will get 80 percent of the money back along with some of the benefits offered by Gold plan. The Bronze Plan is priced at Rs 399 per month, which offers 60 percent of the money back when the tenure ends.

The e-commerce giant says customers must return the phone in a proper working condition in order to get the refund.

Flipkart says that one won’t be able to change the Flipkart SmartPack plan once they have purchased it. It worth noting that if buyers missed paying the money on a monthly basis, then they will lose access to the subscribed services and the ‘money back’ offer on the device, as per Flipkart.

Can I buy any phone for free with Flipkart SmartPack offer?

The offer is only valid on smartphone costing between Rs 6,000 to Rs 17,000. One can buy phones from any brand, including Realme, Poco, Samsung, Xiaomi Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, Oppo, Vivo and more.

Why can’t I see Flipkart SmartPacks?

Flipkart SmartPacks are available in select Pin Codes only. Please check if it is available for your Pin Code. Certain services within the packs may not be available at all pin codes therefore overall pack options & prices may vary between different pin codes.

How do I activate the services?

One just needs to visit ‘Flipkart SmartPacks’ section, which is hidden in the ‘My Orders’ section on Flipkart. Here, you will be able to view and activate the services you have subscribed to. The e-commerce giant says the validity of the services will begin from the date of pack activation.