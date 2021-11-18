Flipkart is offering discounts on iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2 and more

Flipkart is back with yet another sale. The e-commerce site is hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform and giving discounts on popular phones from Apple, Realme, Motorola, and Vivo. We have handpicked some of the best smartphone deals that are available on Flipkart. Our list includes six best phones with prices starting from 13,499.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale starts: 6 best smartphone deals

Moto G40 Fusion at Rs 13,499

During Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale, the Moto G40 Fusion is selling at Rs 13,499, down from Rs 13,999. There is no bank offer, but you can avail up to Rs 12,800 discount on the exchange of your existing phone. The Moto G40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, a 6,78-inch display, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT Neo 2 at Rs 27,999

The Realme GT Neo 2 was recently launched in India and it is now being offered at a discounted price. If customers avail the prepaid offer, then they will be able to buy this smartphone at an effective price of Rs 27,999. If you don’t want this offer, then you will have to pay Rs 31,999, which is the original launch price of the phone. But, Flipkart is offering a big discount on the exchange of your old phone. There is up to Rs 19,000 exchange offer, which means that one will be able to get this device for less than Rs 27,000. This discount amount totally depends on the condition of your old device.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro at Rs 34,999

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has received a temporary discount during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 36,999 and is currently selling for Rs 34,999. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on the e-commerce site. There is also up to Rs 14,250 discount offer on the exchange of your old phone. In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a 144Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 870, support for 30W fast charging, and more.

Vivo X70 Pro at Rs 43,390

The Vivo X70 Pro is still available for Rs 46,990, but there is a flat discount offer of Rs 3,600 on the ICICI, CITI and Kotak bank credit cards. This means that customers will be able to buy this device for Rs 43,390. The mentioned price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also available on this phone.

iPhone 12 at Rs 54,999

Apple’s iPhone 12 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 54,999 if you use the prepaid offer. It is currently listed on the site for Rs 56,999. If one is willing to change their old phone, then the price will come down by a big margin. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,250. The iPhone 12 packs Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, dual rear cameras and a 6.1-inch display.