Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Top deals on gaming laptops, smart speakers and more

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Flipkart has launched the three-day Flipstart Days sale starting today in which the company will be offering various discounts and deals on a range of products from appliances, gaming laptops, power banks and smart TVs. Strangely, this sale does not feature any deals on smartphones. The Flipstart Days sale by Flipkart will be held from May 1-3. Credit and debit card users of Axis Bank will be eligible for an instant 10 per cent discount during Flipstart Days sale.

The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale comes with discounts on gaming laptops which start from Rs. 53,990. The Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core AN515-42 gaming laptop which is available at Rs 53,990, down from its regular selling price of Rs 56,990. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange of an old laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core AN515-42 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and 4GB AMD Radeon RX 560X GDDR5 dedicated graphics card. The laptop is powered by Windows 10 Home. It comes with 3220 mAh Li-ion Battery which can last up to 5 hours.

Among other gaming laptops, Flipkart is selling MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen GL63 8RC gaming laptop at Rs 55,990, which is down from its regular price of Rs 60,990. The laptop features Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and 4GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 graphics card. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and weighs 2.2 kg.

Apart from laptops, Flipkart is also offering up to 70 per cent discount on headphones and speakers, which include devices from Boat, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and more.

The JBL T110BT Wireless Pure Bass Bluetooth headset with mic is available at Rs 1,999, down from its regular selling price of Rs 2,199. The headphones come with 6 hours of battery life and can be fully charged in 2 hours. The earbuds of the headphones come with magnets which stick to each other when not being used which ensures that they remain tangle-free.

Apart from JBL, Skullcandy Ink’d Bluetooth headset with mic is selling at Rs 2,199. The device normally sells at Rs 2,899 on Flipkart. These headphones too come with magnets on their earbuds and come with 2 years of warranty.

The Flipstart Days sale also comes with discounts on smart home devices such as the Google Home and Google Home Mini. The Google Home speaker is being offered at Rs 7,999, which is below its MRP of Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Google Home Mini being sold at Rs 3,999, down from its regular price of Rs 4,499.

Among other devices, the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is being sold for Rs 25,900, while the 38mm variant is retailing Rs. 23,900, both are down from their regular selling price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.