Flipkart Flagship Fest sale deals: Discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Xiaomi Mi 10T, LG Wing and more

Flipkart is hosting a Flagship Fest sale on its platform, which is already live so you can check out the deals right now. The four-day sale will continue until April 15. During the sale period, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on some of the flagship and premium phones, including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, LG Wing and more.

Flipkart is also giving bank card offers, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers to customers. So keep reading to find out the best smartphone deals.

The Apple iPhone 12 is available at an effective price of Rs 67,900 via Flipkart. It is listed with a price label of Rs 73,900. If you have an HDFC bank card, then you can get an extra discount of Rs 6,000, which will bring down the price to Rs 67,900. The iPhone 12 was originally launched in India for Rs 79,900 and this price is for the 64GB storage option.

You can also avail up to Rs 16,500 exchange offer on this phone. The iPhone 12 is the best-seller in this year’s series and for good reason. You get a big 6.1-inch display, and an excellent dual-rear camera for the price. Read our full review of iPhone 12.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini is also on sale and is priced at Rs 63,900. With the HDFC bank card offer, you will be able to get it for Rs 57,900. This one is designed for those who want a more compact flagship phone. Read our full review of iPhone 12 mini.

For those who don’t want to shell out so much on the new iPhones, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs 46,999 during the sale. This one has a dual-camera as well with an excellent performance, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, and the A13 Bionic chipset, which will ensure excellent performance.

There is no bank card offer on the iPhone XR, but it available at its lowest price. The 64GB storage model is listed on Flipkart for Rs 39,999. You do get an exchange offer of up to 16,500.

The LG Wing, which comes with dual-screen and triple cameras, can be bought for just Rs 29,999. The price is for the 8GB RAM + 128Gb storage model. It features a 4,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but the highlight is the dual screen feature, which is certainly unique. LG has quit the smartphone business, but is promising updates and servicing for the phone. Read more details here on whether you should pick the LG Wing or not.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T is available for as low as Rs 32,999. There is also a bank offer of Rs 2,500. It was previously selling for Rs 35,999 via Flipkart. The device has a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 144Hz display, 33W charger, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. This is the more stable flagship with all the high-end specifications, but a more affordable price right now. If you want the latest flagship, remember the Mi 11 Ultra and other Mi 11 models are launching soon. But given the features, the Mi 11 Ultra will be more expensive in India.

Google’s Pixel 4A is on sale as well, but hasn’t received any discount. It is still available for Rs 31,999. However, you can avail up to Rs 16,500 exchange offer. The focus here is on the camera, which is excellent as always with any Google phone. However, the specifications might be underpowered for some users, though right now this is an affordable flagship. You can read our full review here. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5A 5G will be launching, though it will not make its way to India.