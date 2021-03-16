Flipkart Electronics Sale: Redmi 9 Prime, Asus ROG Phone 3, iPhone 11, and more on discount

Flipkart is back with yet another Electronics Sale, which will run for five days. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 9,000 discount on phones, including Asus ROG Phone 3. The latest sale will continue until March 20. There are regular discounts on devices as well as bank and exchange offers.

The Asus ROG Phone 3, which was just recently launched in India for Rs 49,999, is currently available for Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. There is also Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC bank credit card. This means that you are getting a total discount of Rs 9,000 and you will be able to buy the new Asus gaming phone for Rs 40,999. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with features like Snapdragon 865+, 144Hz HDR AMOLED display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 64MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging. It comes with AeroActive Cooler 5 that includes two physical AirTrigger buttons, and a kickstand.

The iPhone 11, which is selling for Rs 51,999 on Amazon, is available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 46,999. There is also Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card, which means that customers can buy the iPhone 11 for Rs 45,999. It was previously available for Rs 49,999, which means Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 4,000.

The iPhone XR will cost Rs 38,999. HDFC bank credit cardholders will get an additional Rs 1,000 off on this. The iPhone 12 mini is available at an effective price of Rs 63,900 with the HDFC bank offer. It is currently listed on the site for Rs 69,900.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is currently available at the lowest price on Flipkart. The site is offering this Realme phone for Rs 13,999 and if you have an HDFC bank credit card, then you get it for Rs 11,999. This means that you are getting a total of Rs 3,000 as the device was previously available for Rs 14,999. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 65W fast charger, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, 6.5-inch FHD+ display and more.

If you are looking for a phone under Rs 10,000, then you can buy the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. It is available at an effective price of Rs 8,550. It is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 9,499. With the HDFC bank credit card, you will be able to buy it for less than Rs 9,000. The Poco M3 can be purchased for Rs 9,999 with the HDFC bank credit card.