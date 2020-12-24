Flipkart Electronics 2020 sale on December 26: Up to Rs 10,000 discount on iPhone SE, and more

Flipkart Electronics 2020 sale on December 26: Discount on iPhone SE, and more

Flipkart just ended the Big Savings Days sale and now, it is all set to host another year-end sale. The new Flipkart Electronics 2020 sale will take place on December 26 and will continue until December 28. During the sale, the ICICI bank cardholders will get a 10 percent discount and customers can also avail exchange offers. Flipkart has already revealed all the smartphone deals. We have handpicked some of the phones that will be available at the lowest price. The below-listed devices will receive up to Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart, as per the dedicated page published by the company.

To begin with, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available for Rs 32,999, which is the price for the 64GB storage mode. Earlier this year, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 42,500. This means that Flipkart is giving you Rs 9,501 discount as well up to Rs 13,200 off on exchange of your current phone.

People can also consider buying the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, which is a 4G device. It will be priced at Rs 23,999, down from Rs 27,999. This means that Flipkart will offer customers Rs 4,000 discount on this handset. For the same price, the Realme X3 SuperZoom ships with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, 64MP quad rear camera setup, dual front cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB variant for Rs 79,999 during its Electronics 2020 sale. This iPhone comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,200, which will sweeten the deal. Currently, the e-commerce giant is selling the iPhone 11 Pro for Rs 84,900, meaning you will be getting Rs 4,901 discount on this iPhone.

If you are looking for a good selfie camera phone, then you can buy the Vivo V20. If you make a lot of videos using a phone or take selfies, then this Vivo phone won’t disappoint you in any way. It will be sold for Rs 24,990. The iPhone XR is still available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. The Realme 6, which comes with 30W fast charger and Helio G90T SoC, will cost you Rs 11,999 as currently, it is available for Rs 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB and 256GB storage will cost Rs 54,999 during Flipkart’s year-end sale.

