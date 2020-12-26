Flipkart Electronics 2020 Sale begins: Offers on iPhone XR, 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, and more

Flipkart Electronics 2020 sale is now live on the official site and will continue until December 28. The e-commerce giant is giving up to 30 percent discount Smart TVs and smartphones. It is giving 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards as well as exchange offers. Here’s a quick glance at the top deals available on Flipkart.

Offers on iPhone XR, and other phones

The iPhone SE 2020 is listed for Rs 32,999, whereas the iPhone XR is selling at Rs 38,999. The Poco X3 is still available for Rs 15,999, whereas the Poco C3 selling for Rs 9,999. One can also go for the Poco X2, which will cost you Rs 14,999. The Realme Narzo 20 is selling for Rs 10,499, while the Realme Narzo 20A is available with a starting price of Rs 8,499. You can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 for Rs 11,499.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone will cost you Rs 23,999. Redmi 9i 4GB is available for a starting price of ₹8,299. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB variant for Rs 79,999 during its Electronics 2020 sale. The Vivo V20 is being sold for Rs 24,990 during Flipkart’s year-end sale. The Realme 6 is listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB and 256GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.

Smart TV deals on Flipkart

Besides, the 55-inch Kodak Smart TV is currently selling for Rs 35,499. For the same price, you get a 4K television with support for Dolby Vision, 30W sound output, MEMC 60Hz display, HDR 10, 8GB storage and more. The Smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and more.

Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 11,000 discount in exchange for your old TV. Samsung’s The Frame TV can be purchased for Rs 78,999. This price is for the 55-inch 4K QLED TV. The television comes with 40W sound output, 120Hz display, Tizen OS, and more. There is an Art mode, which lets you choose from seven different types of layout styles. The TV can automatically adjust the screen brightness as per the light in the room. It comes with support for OTT apps like Zee5, Voot, Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

During Flipkart’s Electronics Sale, the 55-inch Realme Smart SLED TV is available for Rs 39,999, down from Rs 42,999. The Vu Premium 43-inch TV is available for Rs 24,999. This is a Smart TV with support for FHD resolution, 24W sound output, 60Hz display and more. The 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Onkyo sound is priced at Rs 30,999. The Android TV supports popular OTT apps, 39W sound output and 60Hz panel.