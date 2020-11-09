Flipkart Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 11 Pro to Galaxy S20 to Moto Razr, top deals on premium phones

Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy S20+ (File Photos)

The last phase of Big Diwali Sale has started on Flipkart already. There are plenty of offers, especially on smartphones. In the past month, we have seen many smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola and others receiving a heavy price cut during the Big Billion Days sale. If you are looking to get a premium smartphone and don’t want to splurge money on the latest or upcoming ones, there are plenty of options available in the last phase of the festive sale. Bank offers are also available that will make these deals more affordable.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant is listed at Rs 79,999 on Flipkart. The phone was launched for Rs 99,999 in India last year, but prices were increased later on. The Pro version of Apple’s last year series comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup (12MP+12MP+12MP) and a 12MP front camera. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation neural engine processor. The phone is great for content creators whether it’s for photos or videos. It is available in three colours — midnight green, silver and space grey. With banks offers and exchange for an older device, you can get a further discount on the iPhone 11 Pro series.

Moto Razr

Moto Razr is more like a style statement than just a smartphone. You won’t find top of the line specifications in the clamshell folding smartphone. With the launch of its 5G version, the price of Moto Razr 4G version has gone down to Rs 84,999. It has a 6.2-inch Plastic OLED screen with 800 x 600 pixels resolution. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which is not that fast but gets the job done. There is a quick-view touchscreen display as well when you fold the smartphone. It comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The colour options include black and gold. On the back, it has a single 16MP camera which can also be used as a front camera when the phone is closed. On the inside, it has a 5MP front-facing camera. It is powered by a 2,510 mAh battery which is very less compared to phones in any segment these days.

iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 is the most affordable offering from Apple in recent times. The compact phone with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. For those looking for a compact iPhone, this is a good option. It is powered by the A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Neural Engine Processor which is the same as the one used on iPhone 11 series. On the back, it has a 12MP camera and a 7MP camera on the front. It has large bezels which are very rare for smartphones in 2020.

It is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. You can charge the phone wirelessly as well. The phone is available in three colour options — black, white and red. The phone is really light at just 148 grams and it ships with a charger and earpods in the box. The 64GB variant is available for Rs 32,999.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme’s flagship offering, the X50 Pro is currently available for Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It comes in two colours — Moss Green and Rust Red which look a lot different than many flagship phones. It sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood which basically translates to high performance. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 12MP telephoto camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. It is the only phone on the list with dual front cameras. The cutout on the top-left corner houses 32MP and 8MP cameras. It is powered by 4.200 mAh battery with support for a 65W SuperDart charge which can juice up the phone from 0-100 per cent in under 40 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung’s flagship S20 series was launched earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy S20+, one of the three phones launched in the series is currently available for Rs 54,999 down from Rs 77,999. Samsung S20+ comes with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. You can either run 120Hz refresh rate on Full HD+ or 60Hz with Quad HD+ resolution.

It packs an Exynos 990 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 out of the box but can be upgraded. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor with 30x zoom. There is also a 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto and a VGA depth camera. On the front, it has a 10MP camera placed inside a punch hole. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charge and wireless charging. The phone is water-resistant too. Also, it is 5G-enabled.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is a two-year-old device but still remains relevant for those looking to buy an iPhone on a budget with a bigger screen than the iPhone SE 2020. It has a 6.1-inch LCD display with IPS technology and TheLiquid Retina HD. It is powered by an A12 Bionic chip which can be a setback but it gets the day-to-day tasks and even gaming to an extent done easily. There’s only one 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP camera on the front which is still good for capturing quality images. If you are looking for multiple cameras, you have to look further. Currently, the 64GB variant is available for Rs 38,999 on Flipkart and is available in multiple colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is the latest phone on the list but packs a punch with its top-notch specifications. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 144Hz Intelligent AdaptiveSync technology. The refresh rate on Mi 10T is higher than any other phone on the list and is an incentive for mobile gamers. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that costs Rs 35,999. For the 8GB variant, you have to pay Rs 2,000 extra. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which is a high capacity for flagship phones. It supports 33W Dual-Split fast-charge as well. It does not support wireless charging which can be a turn-off for many.

