Flipkart Black Friday Sale offers: Deals on iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Flipkart is running a Black Friday Sale on its platform, which will continue until November 30. The sale includes bank and exchange offers. One will find devices such as iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, Realme Narzo 30, and other phones on sale.

Apple’s iPhone 12 can be purchased for Rs 56,999 during Flipkart’s Black Friday sale. There is also a prepaid offer of Rs 2,000, which if customers avail, then they will be able to buy the iPhone 12 for Rs 54,999. The listing also shows that the buyer can also exchange their old phone and get a discount of up to Rs 14,250. Comparatively, Apple’s online store is offering the same device for Rs 59,990.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 36,999, is currently available for Rs 34,999 during Flipkart’s Black Friday sale. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also applicable on this phone. It packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

If you are a fan of Google Pixel phones and want a device that will offer a great photography and software experience, then you can buy the Google Pixel 4a. It is available for as low as Rs 27,999. This smartphone was previously listed on the site for Rs 29,999. This means that interested buyers are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Pixel 4a.

The Vivo X70 Pro was launched earlier this year for Rs 46,990 and it is still available for the same price. But, there is a discount offer of Rs 3,600, which is applicable on ICICI, CITI and Kotak bank credit cards. So this means one can get the Vivo X70 Pro for Rs 43,390 after availing the offer. The mentioned price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Realme GT Neo 2, which was launched last month for Rs 31,999, is on sale with a flat Rs 4,000 discount offer on bank cards. The Moto G60 can be bought for Rs 16,499, down from its launch price of Rs 17,999.

During the Black Friday sale, the iPhone SE is being sold for Rs 29,999, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Rs 8,299. Flipkart is selling the Realme Narzo 30 with a starting price of Rs 13,499. There is also a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on debit and credit cards.