Flipkart Black Friday sale begins: Big discount on iPhone XR, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and more

A look at best phone deals available during Flipkart Black Friday sale

Flipkart is back with its Black Friday sale. If you missed all the major festival sales, then you still have a chance to buy devices at similar prices. The Flipkart Black Friday sale is already live and will continue till November 30. The e-commerce giant is also giving five percent cashback on EMI transactions with SBI bank credit card. We have made a list of best phone deals that are available during Flipkart’s Black Friday sale. Dig in to know more about it.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best phones that you can consider buying right now. For Rs 13,999, this Realme phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. For the mentioned price, you will be getting 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also up to Rs 13,100 exchange offer on this smartphone.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is available for Rs 38,999, which is for the 64GB variant. This model is listed with up to Rs 14,300 exchange offer. The 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 43,999. This is a decent deal, and it will offer users good enough performance, battery and camera quality. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD and is powered by the two-generation old A12 Bionic chip.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 54,999, which is for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This is a good deal as the flagship device originally available for Rs 79,999. Flipkart is also giving customers up to Rs 14,300 discount on exchange of your phone. However, it was launched with Android 9 Pie OS. It will receive Android 12 update in the future, as per reports.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available at a great price. For Rs 49,999, this is a steal deal and you can’t afford to miss it. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 14,300 discount on the exchange of your old phone. This means that you will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. For the mentioned price, you get 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This flagship was originally launched in India for Rs 73,999. However, do note that this is a 4G phone and not 5G. This device was launched with Android 10 out of the box. Don’t worry, the company has promised that this device will get updated to Android 13.

iPhone SE 2020

If you want to buy an iPhone, but even don’t want to spend a lot of money, then this deal is for you. The iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased for Rs 32,999, which is down from Rs 42,500. You are getting Rs 9,501 discount on this iPhone. Flipkart is selling the 64GB storage model for the mentioned price. Customers can also get up to Rs 14,300 discount on the exchange of an old device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 9 Prime

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is still a good enough deal. It is currently available for as low as 11,499, and you can avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 10,950. If your current smartphone is in a decent condition and is not a very model, then you might get some good exchange offer, which will lower the price of the phone. If you don’t want to buy an old phone, you can also go for the Redmi 9 Prime, which is available for Rs 11,299. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, there is no exchange offer here.

