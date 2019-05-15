Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top discounts on iPhone X, Pixel 3 XL, Redmi Y2, and more

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale is now live for everyone and you will find a range of deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more. The Big Shopping Days sale will run till Sunday, May 19. Flipkart has revealed deals on the older iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 3 XL, the Redmi Y2 along with deals on laptops and other devices.

If you want to get a taste of what’s available, we’ve found a couple of stand-out deals. Here are our top picks of Flipkart deals to consider based on the price and the products.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR

For anyone trying to buy a new iPhone, Flipkart is offering the iPhone X for Rs 66,449 (down from Rs 91,900). Although announced back in 2017, the iPhone X still feels fresh. It features an edge-to-edge OLED display, a snappy A11 chipset, wireless charging capability, Face ID, and dual cameras on the back. Read our review of iPhone X.

The new iPhone XR is available at a price of Rs 59,900 on Flipkart for the base 64GB variant. While this has a single camera, this does come with support for Portrait mode, so it keeps most of the features you will find on the newer iPhone XS phones and their cameras.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL has the best camera on a smartphone. And now discounted to its lower price ever, this is probably the best time to pick up the Pixel 3 XL. Currently, Flipkart has the 64GB variant of Pixel 3 XL for Rs 61,999 (down from Rs 83,000). It features a 6.3-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Or you can get the smaller Pixel 3 at Rs 56,999. Read our review of Pixel 3 XL.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 (4GB RAM, 64GB) can be purchased at a price of Rs 9,999 (down from Rs 13,499) during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale. A cheaper variant of Redmi Y2 is also available at a discounted price, the one featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone features 5.99-inch HD+display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP+5MP dual cameras, and a 3080mAh battery. Read our review of Redmi Y2.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p

The Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p has received a price drop of Rs 200, bringing the price down to Rs 1,799 from Rs 1,999. The Mi Basic security camera is a good deal if you don’t mind a few tradeoffs.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Do you need a good gaming laptop? The Acer Nitro 5 is currently down to Rs 49,990 from Rs 75,444. The Nitro 5 has a sleek look for a budget machine. It has a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, and 1 TB HDD.

Those are just a few of the deals available as part of this Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. There are also smart TVs, cameras and more to check out