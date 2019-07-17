Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top five deals from Apple iPhone 8 Plus to Nikon D3500

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2019 Offers, Deals: Flipkart is currently running its Big Shopping Days sale, which will conclude on July 18. During this sale, the company is offering discounts on a range of products including smartphones, headphones, laptops, cameras and more. There are a lot of deals for you to select from on the platform, however, to make your shopping experience a bit easier we have curated the top five deals we could find on the platform.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus was one of the last iPhone to sport a Touch ID sensor. It was launched back in 2017 starting at Rs 73,000 for the base 64GB variant. It is currently available on Flipkart at its cheapest at Rs 51,999 for the 64GB variant. The device usually sells at around Rs 60,000.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering users No-cost EMI scheme, 10 per cent instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards, 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and 50 per cent discount on Google Home Mini.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a part of Google’s Android One initiative, under which the phones come pre-loaded with stock Android. The device currently sells around Rs 11,000, however, during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale is available at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.

Other offers include an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange, 10 per cent instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards, 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and 10 per cent up to Rs 100 off on Fashion purchases.

Samsung N300 Soundbar

Samsung’s N300 Soundbar is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 at Rs 3,999. The soundbar comes with a built-in woofer and can be used standalone or can be connected to a TV. This product is eligible under Flipkart’s Pay Later initiative and comes with offers like no-cost EMI’s, 10 per cent instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards, 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52-593F Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52-593F is a gaming laptop that is powered by Intel’s Core i5 8th Generation processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of optane memory. The device sports a 1TB conventional hard drive along with a 4GB dedicated graphics card.

It usually sells at Rs 68,990, however, during the sale is available for Rs 58,990. Additional offers include no cost EMI schemes, 10 per cent instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards, 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, free back to college goodies and free extended warranty.

Nikon D3500

Nikon D3500 is an entry-level DSLR camera, which is usually priced at 27,000, but after a discount of approximately Rs 3,000 is currently available at Rs 23,999. It comes bundled with a DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens inside of the box. Apart from the discount, the company is providing users with other offers including No Cost EMI schemes, 10 per cent instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards, 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.