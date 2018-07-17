Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale LIVE UPDATES: Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 5 and more

Follow Us:
By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 9:12:19 am
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Flipkart is running its Big Shopping Days sale, which started from 16.00 hrs on July 16, and will continue until 23.59 hrs on July 19. Consumers will be able to avail deals across categories, with fresh deals expected every day across smartphones, wearable devices, audio accessories and more. In addition, SBI Credit card holders will receive 10 per cent Instant discount across products, while No Cost EMI will be available via Bajaj Finserv.

Through Flipakrt’s Big Shopping Days, customers will be able to avail exchange offers, and get additional mobile protection. During the sale, users are guaranteed a minimum of Rs 500 off, on the exchange of their old smartphone. In addition, Flipkart’s complete mobile protection package will also be available for as low as Rs 49. The e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4 pm to 6 pm IST on all four days of the sale.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on smartphones, wearables, laptops and more

Among top smartphone deals that have been announced, the Google Pixel 2 (128GB) will be available with guaranteed Buyback Value up to Rs 37,000. This includes extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange and cashback of Rs 8,000. In addition, the Honor 9 Lite will be available at Rs 12,999, which also includes extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Among the latest launches, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro has been on sale for Rs 7,999 since midnight on July 17.

Flipkart users, though, must check across offers, as some could be available for limited periods, while others might last throughout the sale duration.

