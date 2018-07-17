Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale LIVE UPDATES: Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 5 and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days LIVE UPDATES: Catch the latest deals around tech products, including Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and more. Flipkart Big Shopping Days LIVE UPDATES: Catch the latest deals around tech products, including Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and more.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Flipkart is running its Big Shopping Days sale, which started from 16.00 hrs on July 16, and will continue until 23.59 hrs on July 19. Consumers will be able to avail deals across categories, with fresh deals expected every day across smartphones, wearable devices, audio accessories and more. In addition, SBI Credit card holders will receive 10 per cent Instant discount across products, while No Cost EMI will be available via Bajaj Finserv.

Through Flipakrt’s Big Shopping Days, customers will be able to avail exchange offers, and get additional mobile protection. During the sale, users are guaranteed a minimum of Rs 500 off, on the exchange of their old smartphone. In addition, Flipkart’s complete mobile protection package will also be available for as low as Rs 49. The e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4 pm to 6 pm IST on all four days of the sale.