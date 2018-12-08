Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 Offers: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is now live and will go on till December 8. People who shop using their HDFC debit and credit cards during this period can avail 10 per cent instant discount. The offer is applicable on EMI transactions as well. The e-commerce site is also offering deals and discounts on mobile phones as well.

Those looking for budget options can look at Poco F1 or Motorola One Power under Rs 20,000. More smartphones include Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Apple iPhone SE. In addition, Nokia 5.1 Plus is listed for under Rs 10,000 during the sale period. We take a look at top mobile phones to consider in under Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale:

Poco F1 at a price of Rs 19,999

Poco F1 is a mid-segment flagship that has Snapdragon 845 processor, full screen display, dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage model is listed for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

Poco F1 gets it right with performance, camera and battery life, as we observed in our review. The plastic body design could be a sore point for some users. Overall, this is certainly a favourable option for those who want a flagship under Rs 30,000.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at a price of Rs 14,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India at a price of Rs 15,999, though it is selling with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 14,999. Nokia 6.1 Plus is a fairly good device in the sub-Rs 20,00 price segment. Even though it lacks a ‘wow’ factor, the phone managed to impress us.

In our review, we said that the design has a classic appeal and stock Android approach is better than the heavily skinned OS. The camera is okay as it can capture good shots with excellent colour and details in bright light. In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP+5MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera and 3,060mAh battery.

Motorola One Power at Rs 14,999

Motorola One Power is listed for Rs 14,999, down from the original price of Rs 15,999. This price is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone with a 6.2-inch screen and 5,000mAh battery is targeted for those users who prefer a phone with a large display and huge battery. Motorola One Power gives solid competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The design is elegant and the Android One phone runs an uncluttered UI, which we liked. Even with heavy duty tasks, the phone manages to render smooth output with barely any lag. However, camera is a department where the phone falters as the colour reproduction in most photos clicked with dual 16MP+5MP rear cameras turned out to be decent with a slight shift to cooler tone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. The phone was launched earlier this year and though its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro has made its debut, this remains a good option to consider. Redmi Note 5 Pro has similar specifications as its successor except for a bigger display, dual front cameras and a splash resistant coating.

Specifications of Redmi Note 5 Pro are 5.99-inches FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 12MP+5MP rear cameras, 20MP front camera with LED flash and 4000 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone SE at a price of Rs 15,999

Apple iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone model available in India. The phone can be bought on Flipkart at a price of Rs 15,999 for 32GB storage model. The phone is almost two years old. Still, people who wish to buy an iPhone for under Rs 20,000 can go for it. It has a small 4-inch display and 12MP rear camera, which produces good results. It is powered by an older A9 chipset, but performance should not be an issue.

Nokia 5.1 Plus at a price of Rs 9,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus is worth mentioning as its is a worthy option in the budget segment. After a discount of Rs 1,000, the phone is listed for Rs 9,999, instead of Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It stands out for its classy design as well as clean software experience. With the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, the phone manages to handle day-to-day tasks with ease.