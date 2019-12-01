Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale goes live: Best time to buy an Apple iPad or MacBook Air

Flipkart is hosting the Big Shopping Days sale on its platform starting today on December 1 with deals and discounts on a range of smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The offer period will be active until December 5, which could be the best time to buy Apple’s iPads and MacBook Air as well.

Advertising

During the five day sale period, customers can also avail an instant discount of 10 per cent on payments using HDFC Bank cards. However, the bank discount will not be valid on the purchase of MacBook Air Retina, MacBook Pro, iPad (6th Gen), iPad (7th Gen), iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th-gen

Apple has discontinued the Core i5 5th-gen MacBook Air but the device is available on e-commerce platforms including Flipkart as well as through authorised offline resellers. This model of MacBook Air has been succeeded by the new MacBook Air Retina powered by the Core i5 8th-gen processor, but the old model still remains a reliable and popular device.

During the sale period, the MacBook Air is available at a big discount bringing its cost down to Rs 54,990. If you are looking for a thin and light laptop from Apple at the cheapest possible price, it is the best time to get your hands on one. The 10 per cent HDFC Bank discount is also available on this model of MacBook Air.

Advertising

Apple MacBook Air Retina (Core i5 8th-gen)

The new model of MacBook Air or MacBook Air Retina starts at Rs 99,900 but during the Flipkart’s sale period, users can buy the product for as little as Rs 92,990 for the Gold coloured 128GB model. The Silver and Space Grey colour models are available at a slightly higher price of Rs 96,499. Other storage models have different pricing for different colours, but the cheapest available price on new MacBook Air Retina is Rs 92,990.

Apple iPad 6th-gen 32GB

Apple’s 6th-gen iPad 32GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The device usually sells around Rs 25,000 price point (already down from its original cost of Rs 28,000). There is little difference between the new Wi-Fi only 10.2-inch model and the older Wi-Fi only 9.7-inch model.

Both the devices are powered by the A10 Fusion chip with support for 1st-gen Apple pencil. If you are looking to get an iPad, this is the cheapest price you can pay to get one. Users buying the iPad 6th-gen can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank card if the total cart value is Rs 28,000.

Apple iPad 7th-gen 32GB

The latest 7th-gen model of Apple iPad 32GB is also available at a discount of Rs 2,000, bringing down its cost to Rs 27,900. Users who want to buy the new model of the iPad 10.2-inch, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale could be the best time. Also, users buying the iPad 7th-gen can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank card if the total cart value is Rs 28,000.