Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Deals and offers on smartphones, other products to be revealed tomorrow

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Flipkart will be holding a new sale, dubbed Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale from May 15 to May 19 in India. During the sale, the company will be offering its customers discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, large appliances, fashion products and more. To recall, the company just ended its Summer Sale, where it offered customers discounts on a number of products including smartphones like Realme 2 Pro, iPhone XR and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Advertising

For its upcoming Big Shopping Days Sale, the company has tied up with HDFC Bank for offering customers instant cashbacks and discounts site-wide. As of now, Flipkart has not revealed details about any offers details. However, it has said that it will be doing so tomorrow.

The company is expected to offer discounts on several smartphones, laptops, cameras and more. During Flipkart’s last Summer Sale, it offered discounts on smartphones like the iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 10.

Also Read: Best mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000: Poco F1, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Advertising

It also offered discounts on Google’s smart home speakers lineup. Google Home Mini was made available at Rs 2,999, down from its original price of Rs 4,999, and the Google Home was made available at Rs 7,999, it usually sells at Rs 9,999.

Flipkart could end up bringing all of these deals back along with a number of other deals for its upcoming Big Shopping Days Sale. We will have to wait a bit to see what all deals Flipkart has planned for the sale.