Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018: Top deals on Pixel 2, Apple iPhones, Google Home, and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018 will be held from July 16 to July 19. During the four-day sale period, the e-commerce site will offer a host of deals and discounts on products such as mobiles, tabs, electronics products, fashion, TVm appliances, and more. SBI credit card users will be eligible for 10 per cent instant discount and no cost EMI offer from Bajaj Finserv is also available.

Flipkart top mobile deals include that on Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone, Redmi Note 5, Vivo V9, and more. In addition, feature phones are available at a starting price of Rs 449. During the sale, users are guaranteed a minimum of Rs 500 off on exchange of old smartphone. Flipkart’s complete mobile protection package will be available for Rs 49. Rush hour deals will be hosted from 4 pm to 6 pm IST on all four days of the sale. Let us take a look at the top mobile deals on during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale:

Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale: The deal on Google Pixel 2 at Rs 53,999 for 128GB

Google Pixel 2 (128GB) can be bought for as low as Rs 53,999. This is a good deal considering the flagship Pixel 2 series is not even a year old. In addition, HDFC Debit and Credit card users can avail Rs 8,000 cashback, which brings down the effective price of the phone to Rs 45,999. Google Pixel 2 is listed with Rs 18,000 off on exchange and another Rs 3,000 added to the exchange value. Plus, the HDFC cashback offer is valid on Pixel 2 as well.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Apple iPhone deals and discounts

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Apple iPhone SE at Rs 16,999

Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone model and users can get the phone for under Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart sale. The 32GB storage model of iPhone SE is selling for a price of Rs 16,999. Users should keep in mind that the phone has a lesser 32GB space, which can be a disadvantage. The phone has a smaller 4-inch display and a 12MP rear camera.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 21,999

Apple iPhone 6 32GB storage model can be bought at Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale. Though the phone is almost three years old, it is eligible for iOS 12 update when it is made available in September this year. The phone has a bigger 4.7-inch screen when compared to iPhone SE, but it still has the older 8MP camera.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Apple iPhone 6s Plus at Rs 35,999

Apple iPhone 6s Plus is another older iPhone variant, which is up for grabs at a discounted price. iPhone 6S Pluss gets a bigger 5.5-inch display and a 12MP rear camera. The phone is retailing at Rs 35,999 during the sale. Apple iPhone 6s Plus will also get iOS 12. The iPhone 6s series launched in 2015 originally.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Google Home speakers deals and discounts

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Google Home Mini at Rs 2,499, Google Home at Rs 6,999

Google Home Mini speaker is getting a massive 45 per cent discount during the sale, and it will be available at Rs 2,499. The home speaker was launched at a price of Rs 4,499. Google Home can be bought at Rs 6,999, down from Rs 9,999. The Google-Assistant-powered speakers can perform several tasks such as play songs, read news, etc via voice commands.

