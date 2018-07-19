Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018: Top deals on Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs under Rs 50,000

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018 offers: Top deals on big screen Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs under Rs 50,000 Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018 offers: Top deals on big screen Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs under Rs 50,000

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2018 ends today, which means there are a few more hours left to grab the lucrative deals before the prices go up again. The e-retailer is also giving instant discounts, extended warranties, and cashback offer on popular products across categories. SBI credit card holders can further avail additional 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1750).

In our previous article, we mentioned some of the best deals on Smart TVs under Rs 25,000. But if you are looking for Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs with a big display, there are an array options available as well. We have handpicked some of the best offers on Smart TVs that boast Ultra HD 4K resolution to deliver crispier visuals. These TVs come with built-in WiFi and offer smart features like connecting to internet, casting content from your smartphone or installing Android apps from Google Play Store as well. Here, check the list:

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Deals on Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV under Rs 30,000

Thomson UD9 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 43-inch (Rs 27,999)

Thomson UD9 Ultra HD 4K Smart TV 43-inch is available at a price of Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart sale. The Smart TV also lets you claim 10 percent instant discount on SBI card. This Thomson TV features an Ultra HD panel resulting in a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel has a refreshing rate of 60Hz. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and built-in WiFi. This 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV features an Android-based OS and comes with built-in apps like YouTube, Facebook etc. It also lets you install more apps.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Deals on Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV under Rs 40,000

Mitashi Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 48.5-inch- Rs 35,999

Flipkart is offering a discount offer of up to 37 per cent on Mitashi 48.5-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV. The 4K Smart TV is available at an offer price of Rs 35,999. Besides the discount, users can get an additional benefit of up to Rs 15,000 on exchange. It features a narrow bezel Ultra HD 4K screen having a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Mitashi 48.5-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV runs Android OS and supports a wide variety of apps. It enables user to surf the internet, check emails, download more apps and games from Google Play Store and much more. Powering the model is a dual-core processor clocking at 1GHz and 1 GB of RAM. Additionally, it packs 8GB of built-in flash memory. On the connectivity front, it offers 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Kodak Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch- Rs 37,999

Kodak 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV gets a massive discount and it is currently listed on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 37,999. Furthermore, users can claim up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. This 55-inch Smart LED TV from Kodak has all the requisite features one would look for on a Smart TV. It supports HDR, Auto Depth Enhancer for immersive visual experience, a quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi and support for Miracast and more. As for the connectivity options it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Deals on Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV under Rs 50,000

Sanyo Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 49-inch- Rs 43,499

Sanyo 49-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is available at a discount price too. Under the sale, Flipkart is offering this Sanyo Smart TV at a discounted price of Rs 43,999. Similar to the Kodak and Mitashi Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, you can get up to Rs 15,000 additional discount with exchange. The Sanyo TV offers vibrant colour reproduction courtesy of the features like HDR, Motion Estimation and Motion Control. It comes pre-installed with apps like YouTube, Netflix etc. On the connectivity front, it equips 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with built-in WiFi.

Vu Iconium Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch – Rs 44,999

The 55-inch Vu Iconium Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV can be bought at a discount price of Rs 44,999. Additionally, you can claim up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. Flaunting a piano black design, it features an A+ grade prism panel. This 55-inch Vu Smart LED TV runs Android 7.0 OS and enables you to access social media apps like YouTube, Netflix and more. It equips DTS and Dolby sound technology for an immersive audio experience. The TV bundles smart remote that offer voice control and a shortcut button for video streaming apps. It has a total audio output of 20 W. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi.

Onida Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 54.64-inch – Rs 47,999

Onida 54.64-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999 in the Flipkart sale. By now you know, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 as well. It runs on Android operating system, and allows you to access different apps and content. This 4K LED Smart TV from Onida features a pair of speakers with an audio output of 16 W. On the connectivity front, it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

