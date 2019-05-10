Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Redmi Y2, Asus Max Pro M1, and others

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale officially starts on May 15 and ends on May 19. Flipkart has done a reveal for some of the deals on smartphones like Redmi Y2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 for now. The e-commerce platform also plans to announce some deals on Apple’s iPhones, though officially these have not been revealed. It will also reveal a deal on the Samsung Galaxy J6 later. Here’s a look at the top offers on Flipkart, which are being shown right now.

Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 7,999

According to the Flipkart page, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at Rs 7,999 during the sale. Currently the price of the phone is Rs 9,999. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is powered by the Helio P60 processor, and has dual cameras at the back with a 13MP+5MP combination. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a premium design for its price and is already on Android Pie.

Redmi Y2 at Rs 7,999, Redmi 6 at Rs 6,999

Redmi Y2, the earlier selfie phone from Xiaomi, which has a 16MP front camera coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 7,999 during the sale, according to Flipkart’s list of offers. The phone has a dual 12MP+5MP camera at the back and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Similarly Redmi 6 for the 64GB variant will be available at Rs 6,999, according to the offer page. While the phones are more than a year old, the advantage is that one is getting the higher storage variant at discount.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at Rs 7,999

The older Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with the Snapdragon 636 processor, 5000 mAh battery and stock Android will be starting at Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart sale. This price will likely be for the base 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant officially starts at Rs 11,999 though with a discount, it could be priced under Rs 10,000.

Honor 10 Lite starting from Rs 12,999

Honor 10 Lite, which has a 24MP front camera, runs the Kirin 710 processor will have a starting price of Rs 12,999 during the sale according to the offer page. Right now the 64GB variant has a price of Rs 13,999 on the website. The Honor 9 Lite which has four cameras in total will be starting from Rs 7,999 and this one also has a 4GB RAM variant, though we expect that to be priced higher.

Flash sales on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Flipkart will also host sales for Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 next week. The Realme 3 Pro sale will take place on Monday, May 13 at 12 noon, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale will take placed on Wednesday. The Realme C2 sale will also take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Flipkart offers on iPhones

Flipkart will reveal more offers each day. The iPhone offers will also be revealed soon, though this will be closer to sale. The iPhone XR is currently the most affordable among the latest, retailing at Rs 59,900 compared to the original launch price of Rs 76,900. Flipkart’s calendar shows more premium deals will be revealed tomorrow.