Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals and offers on Asus, Motorola, and Honor phones

Flipkart is hosting Big Shopping Days on its platform starting from today on July 15 till July 18, 2019. During the sale period, a number of deals and offers are awaiting the customers including discounts on the smartphones and gadgets. We are listing deals on Asus, Motorola, and Honor smartphones that are worth having a look.

Deals and discounts on Asus smartphones

Asus is offering deals and discounts on its most popular smartphones including an exchange offer on its recently launched flagship device Asus 6Z during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. Those who want to buy the Asus Zenfone 5Z smartphone can get it for Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which was launched for Rs 32,999 and selling for Rs 27,999 before the sale.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for a discounted price of Rs 25,999, which was launched for Rs 36,999 and selling for Rs 31,999 before the sale. The Asus Zenfone 5Z also comes with a discounted Mobile Protection Plan for Rs 399.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 is available at a discount of Rs 500 bringing the cost down to Rs 6,499 during the Flipkart sale. The Mobile Protection plan is available for Rs 99 for the phone.

The 4GB RAM model of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing down the price of the phone to Rs 8,499 from Rs 10,499. The 3GB RAM model and 6GB RAM model are available at a discount of Rs 500 during the sale.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days discount on Motorola smartphones

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the newly launched Motorola One Vision is available at an exchange offer. The Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 10,999 giving a discount of Rs 5,000 on the launch price of Rs 15,999.

During the sale period, Lenovo K9 is also available at Rs 3,000 discount bringing down the sale price to Rs 6,999 from the original price of Rs 9,999.

Discounts and deals on Honor smartphones

All the storage models of Honor 10 Lite are available at discount. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,999 at a discount of Rs 2,000 on the launch price of Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 14,999 at a discount of Rs 3,000 on the launch price of Rs 17,999.

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, users can get the 3GB RAM model of Honor 9N for Rs 8,499 and the 4GB RAM model for Rs 8,999. The Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 for 3GB and 4GB RAM models respectively. The Honor 9i can be bought for Rs 8,999, the Honor 8X is available for a starting price of Rs 11,999, and the Honor 8C is priced at Rs 7,999.