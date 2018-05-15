Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best smartphone deals under Rs 30,000

Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018 offers and discounts: Best deals under Rs 30,000 on smartphones like Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Moto Z2 Force, LG G6 and more. Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018 offers and discounts: Best deals under Rs 30,000 on smartphones like Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Moto Z2 Force, LG G6 and more.

Previously, we discussed some of the best smartphone offers in various budgets like Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 on Flipkart and Amazon. In this article, we decided to compile a list of smartphones deals available under Rs 30,000. In addition to limited-period price cut on certain models on both the e-commerce websites, Flipkart sale offers 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards (up to Rs 1,500), 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and Jio Rs 2,200 cashback. Meanwhile, on Amazon, 10% cashback on ICICI cards or Amazon Pay Balance up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 respectively can be availed. The prices below aren’t inclusive of the cashback.

Motorola Moto Z2 Force (Rs 29,999)

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola’s flagship smartphone Moto Z2 Force is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. And guess what? If you want to avail more discount, you can avail up to Rs 15,000 with exchange. What’s powering the Moto Z2 Force is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It sports with a 5.5-inch QHD screen and houses 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras as well as a 5MP selfie camera. Last but not least, Moto Z2 comes with 2,730mAh battery under the hood and a rugged body with shatter-proof screen.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 27,999)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

When looking for smartphone deals and discounts, it is nearly impossible to ignore Xiaomi. The company’s Mi Mix 2 has received a discount on Flipkart. Although it is up for grabs at Rs 27,999, you can avail additional savings up to Rs 17,000 with exchange. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has this gorgeous-looking 5.99-inch display with extremely narrow bezels and a premium design to offer. The handset is equipped by Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. Up front, there is 5MP selfie shooter that also supports facial recognition. To be precise, an awesome deal.

Samsung Galaxy S7 (Rs 29,990)

One of Samsung’s 2016’s flagships, the Galaxy S7 is now retailing under Rs 30,000 on both Flipkart and Amazon. The handset lets customers avail up to Rs 10,765 further savings on exchange on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy S7 comes with a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by Exynos 8890 octa-core chip ticking at 2.3GHz and 4GB RAM. It features 32GB of expandable (up to 200GB) storage. As for photography, it houses a 12MP main camera and features a 5MP selfie camera up front. Samsung Galaxy S7 packs a 3,000mAh battery.

HTC U Ultra (Rs 27,980)

If you are looking for a phone with flagship level design and hardware specifications, HTC U Ultra seems like an ideal option. Available at the price of Rs 27,980 on Amazon, HTC U Ultra can be availed with up to Rs 10,756 off on exchange. It flaunts all metal and glass body and features a 5.7-inch QHD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Inside is Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage ( up to 2TB by means of microSD card). It provides 12MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera. HTC U Ultra has a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

LG G6 [4GB/64GB] (Rs 27,990)

Last but not least, LG G6 is available to purchase at a discounted rate of Rs 27,990 on Amazon. For further discount, you can claim up to Rs 14,756 off with exchange. As for specifications rundown, LG G6 has 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision LCD display. Internally, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 530 GPU for graphics. It features a dual 13MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0 support for fast charging. The handset is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

