Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018 sale: Top deals on Smart TVs under Rs 25,000 Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018 sale: Top deals on Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018 sale enters the third day. The four-day season sale which brings good deals and discounts on products across wide category will run till July 19 midnight. Previously, we listed some of the best deals on accessories in the Flipkart sale. But in case you are looking for better deals on bigger consumer electronic products, for instance, Smart TVs, the e-retailer is offering discounts on a number of Smart TV brands as well.

It is worth mentioning that SBI credit card holders can avail an extra 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,750). While the instant discount is applicable across all categories, Flipkart does mention users to check the SBI offer listed on the product page before making the purchase. In this article, we have listed five of the best deals on Smart TVs that you can grab for a price well under Rs 25,000. All TVs in this list come with built-in Wi-Fi. Let’s have a look.

iFFALCON by TCL LED Smart TV 40-inch (Rs 18,999)

iFFALCON by TCL LED Smart TV 40-inch is available on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 18,999. Users can also avail an exchange offer up to Rs 5,000. The iFFALCON LED Smart TV 40-inch features a full HD LCD panel that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. This LED Smart TV from TCL comes with a built-in app store that offers more than 500 apps across different categories, for instance, video-on-demand services, games, photo sharing etc. The sleekly designed iFFALCON Smart TV supports Dolby Audio to provide immersive sound experience. It includes 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports under its connectivity suite.

The iFFALCON LED Smart TV 40-inch features a full HD LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate The iFFALCON LED Smart TV 40-inch features a full HD LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate

Thomson LED Smart TV B9 Pro 40-inch (Rs 19,999)

Thomson LED Smart TV B9 Pro 40-inch is currently listed at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. Although this Smart TV from Thomson is not discounted today, it is in stock for a change. And you get a 40-inch Smart TV under 20k which is a sweet deal for what it offers. Furthermore, you can always get a 10 per cent cashback on it during the sale if you have an SBI card. Thomson LED Smart TV B9 Pro features 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution stretched across a 40-inch LED panel made by Samsung. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. This Smart TV with built-in apps like YouTube and Netflix that enable streaming videos directly on your TV. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Thomson B9 Pro comes with built-in apps like YouTube and Netflix that enable streaming videos directly on your TV Thomson B9 Pro comes with built-in apps like YouTube and Netflix that enable streaming videos directly on your TV

Kodak Full HD LED Smart TV 40-inch (Rs 20,999)

Kodak Full HD LED Smart TV 40-inch can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 20,999 in this Flipkart sale. The LED Smart TV bundles an additional discount benefit of up to Rs 8,000 on exchange and SBI instant discount as well. It sports a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) panel which has a refresh rate of 60Hz. In terms of connectivity, it includes 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with built-in WiFi. It supports Miracast to mirror your smartphone or tablet screen on the TV and comes with built-in apps like YouTube, Netflix etc.

Kodak Full HD LED Smart TV 40-inch supports Miracast and comes with built-in apps like YouTube, Netflix etc. Kodak Full HD LED Smart TV 40-inch supports Miracast and comes with built-in apps like YouTube, Netflix etc.

LG LJ573D HD Ready LED Smart TV 32-inch (Rs 21,999)

LG HD Ready LED Smart TV 32-inch is retailing at an offer price of Rs 21,999 against the listed MRP of Rs 30,990 on Flipkart. Users can grab an additional discount of up to Rs 4,000 on exchange and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI card. The LG HD Ready LED Smart TV sports an IPS HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It incorporates the proprietary ThinQ AI that provides interactive TV experience. Other features include DTS Virtual: X sound processing technology, two-way Bluetooth, cloud photo and video photo app. This LED Smart TV from LG comes with 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and built-in WiFi under its connectivity option.

LG HD Ready LED Smart TV 32-inch incorporates the proprietary ThinQ AI that provides interactive TV experience LG HD Ready LED Smart TV 32-inch incorporates the proprietary ThinQ AI that provides interactive TV experience

CloudWalker full HD LED Smart TV 43-inch (Rs 23,999)

The CloudWalker 43-inch full HD LED Smart TV is available on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 23,999. With exchange, users can further avail a discount of up to Rs 8,000, and not to forget SBI 10 per cent instant discount offer as well.

The CloudWalker LED Smart TV features a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) XLuminous display The CloudWalker LED Smart TV features a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) XLuminous display

The CloudWalker LED Smart TV features a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) XLuminous display and has 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The CloudWalker LED Smart TV comes with YouTube, Netflix, HotStar, Amazon Prime etc. It supports Dolby Atmos to offer surround sound experience.

(Disclaimer: Prices may vary in the sale depending on stocks and availability)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd