Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from July 25: Here’s what to expect

Flipkart will begin its Big Savings Days sale on July 25 this year and will bring deals, offers and discounts on several smartphones, tablets, electronics and accessories. While the sale will be open to all Flipkart users, Flipkart Plus members will be able to make use of the offers a day before everyone else starting, July 24. The sale will go on from July 25 to July 29 and bank offers for users include 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions among other no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Smartphone deals

The Realme C20 will be available at Rs 6,499 and the Poco X3 Pro will be available from Rs 17,249 instead of its starting price of Rs 18,999. The Realme X7 5G will begin at Rs 18,999 instead of Rs 19,999. Motorola G40 Fusion will start at Rs 13,499 instead of Rs 14,499.

Coming to Apple, the iPhone SE 2020 will start at Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 39,900, the iPhone XR will start at Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 47,900 and the iPhone 12 will start at Rs 67,999 instead of Rs 79,900. A number of other smartphones offers will also be a part of the sale.

Electronics and appliances

Flipkart will also be offering up to 80 percent off on electronics items including headphones, soundbars, tablets, routers, laptops and others. The sale includes up to 40 percent off on select laptops, up to 70 percent off on select audio products and deals on other products like the Apple iPad, the OnePlus Band, soundbars, Wi-Fi routers and more.

Flipkart will also be offering up to 65 percent off on select TVs. Meanwhile, ACs from brands including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and others will start from Rs. 23,490. The sale will also bring discounts to home appliances including water purifiers, washing machines, and more.