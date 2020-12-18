Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Deals on Moto G 5G, Samsung Note 10+, and more

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is now live for everyone and during the event, the company offering discounts on a number of devices. The sale is not only on smartphones, but also on TVs, laptops, wearables and more. In partnership with SBI bank, the e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500 per card) on the devices. We have listed some of the best smartphone deals that are available during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days 2020 sale.

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is available for as low as Rs 54,999. This is a steal deal and you cannot miss this one if you want a great flagship phone from Samsung. The mentioned price is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Buyers also get up to Rs 13,200 discount on the exchange of an old phone. This flagship device originally launched for Rs 79,999. With this phone, you will get the best display, versatile performance and impressive camera shots. The company ships the handset with a 25W fast charger.

If you are looking for a stock-Android phone, then you can consider buying Motorola One Fusion+. It is available at an effective price of Rs 15,249 if you avail the SBI bank card offer. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,200, which will make the deal sweeter. The smartphone comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 6.5-inch FHD+ HDR 10 display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone, then there is Motorola’s moto g 5G, which will cost you Rs 19,749 if you have an SBI bank card. The original price of the device is Rs 20,999. This currently the cheapest 5G phone in India. The stock Android device offers a Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 5,000mAh with 20W TurboCharger, a 6.67-inch display with HDR 10 support.

People looking for a great camera experience, can buy the Google Pixel 4a smartphone. It is priced at Rs 31,999. While there is no discount on this device, you do get SBI bank card offer and up to Rs 13,200 discount on exchange of your old phone. With Pixel 4a, you will get the best camera shots, top-notch Android experience, software updates and every major Android version on time.

The Asus ROG Phone 3, which is a gaming phone, has also received a discount of Rs 5,000 during Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. It is priced at Rs 44,999. Those looking for the best selfie camera phone, should go for the the Vivo V20. If you make a lot of videos using a phone or take selfies, then this Vivo phone won’t disappoint you. The iPhone XR is again available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900). You also get a discount of up to Rs 13,200 in echange of your old phone.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is currently a steal deal considering the features it offers. The budget phone is currently selling for Rs 13,999. It packs a 65W fast charger, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, and more. Alternatively, you can also buy the Realme 6. Flipkart is selling this device for Rs 12,999.

