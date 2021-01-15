Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale on January 20: iPhone 11 and other phones to get discounts

Flipkart has revealed that it will be hosting a Big Savings Day Sale, which will begin from January 20. The sale will end on January 24. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale will also take place in the same period. During the sale, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions. Ahead of the big sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the smartphone deals.

The dedicated sale page of Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale suggests that the iPhone 11 could be available for around Rs 50,299. The iPhone 11 ships with iOS 14, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD panel, and Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. It offers two cameras at the back with both 12MP sensors. One is a wide-angle lens and another one is an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 12MP camera. The iPhone offers support for dual-SIM connectivity, Spatial Audio, as well as Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Moto G 5G will be available for Rs 18,999, as per Flipkart. It was originally launched in India for Rs 20,999. It packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPS display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be listed on Flipkart for Rs 44,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will cost Rs 54,999 during Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale.

The e-commerce giant will give Rs 5,000 off on LG Wing. This offer is only valid on prepaid purchases. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available for Rs 13,999. The device features a Super AMOLED panel, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and more. The rest of the smartphone deals are still under wraps.

There will be up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. Customers will also see up to 75 percent off on several TVs and appliances. Additionally, Flipkart will be offering new deals at different time intervals – 12PM, 8PM, and 4PM during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. Buyers will also use SuperCoins to make payments and receive extra discounts, and avail up to 2,000 bonus coins on purchases.