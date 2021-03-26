Flipkart Big Savings Days sale ends tonight: 5 smartphone deals that are worth your attention

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is all set to end tonight and if you haven’t checked out the latest sale deals, then you should do that right now. The e-commerce giant is offering a big discount on some of the phones, so this is the best time to buy a new device. Phones like iQOO 3, iPhone 11, and Poco X3 are available at an attractive price and you can’t afford to miss those deals. We have handpicked 5 smartphones that are available at a solid price and are worth your attention.

iQOO 3

If you are someone who wants to have a phone with a flagship processor, a good vibrant display, big battery, fast charging and good camera performance, and don’t want to spend more than 25,000, the iQOO 3 is an option. It was launched in India for Rs 36,990, and the iQOO 3 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 24,990.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification. It features a 4,440mAh battery and supports 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is also powering phones like OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 12 series is quite expensive and not everyone can buy it. You can consider buying the iPhone 11, which can also offer you good performance in every arena. The device packs Apple’s Bionic A13 chip, which is powerful enough to handle everything. The device even comes with a good dual rear camera setup, a Night mode, a 12MP selfie camera, a new U1 chip, Wi-Fi 6 support, contemporary and premium design, great build quality, Gigabit LTE capabilities, and more.

You do get the charger in the box and you don’t have to purchase it separately. When it comes to software, you don’t have to worry about that as Apple releases the latest iOS update for most of the iPhones, even for the older ones. The iPhone 11 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 48,999. You can get it for Rs 47,999 if you have an SBI bank card.

Poco X3

Poco X3 is one of the best mid-range phones that you can buy right now. It comes with all the features that a user is looking for in a mid-range phone. Poco X3, which was previously available for Rs 16,999, is now selling on Flipkart for just Rs 14,499, which makes it an attractive deal.

The smartphone draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, which is capable of delivering good performance. The device has a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, stereo speakers and more. You also get a number of photography modes in the camera app that could be useful to many. The device ships with a 33W fast charger as well. The Poco X3 features a modern design and has a great build quality too.

Asus ROG Phone 3

If you are looking for a gaming phone, then Asus ROG Phone 3 can be your best bet. The device is also available at a very low price. Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs Rs 8,000 on this device. It is currently listed for Rs 41,999, down from Rs 49,999. There is also a Rs 1,000 discount on the SBI bank card, which you can avail on Flipkart.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, a cooling system, a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 144Hz display, stereo speakers, ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features, and more. The device ships with a 33W fast charger as well.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at a very low price. The mid-range device can be purchased for Rs 13,999. There is an additional Rs 1,000 discount on debit and credit cards, which means you can get this device for Rs 12,999. In this price range, this is the only phone that ships with a 65W charger. The device also offers a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which can deliver good performance. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and more.