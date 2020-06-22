Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts today at midnight. (Express Photo: Karanveer Arora) Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts today at midnight. (Express Photo: Karanveer Arora)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Flipkart is hosting the Big Saving Days sale on the platform starting midnight today. The sale will be active from June 23 to June 27, during which consumers will be able to get select smartphones, accessories, and other electronics items at a discounted price. Notably, the sale begins early for Flipkart Plus members at 8 pm today.

Furthermore, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, users can also avail additional bank discount. HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for 10 per cent instant discount on using HDFC Bank Cards or EMI transactions. We are listing down top smartphone deals that you can get on the Flipkart sale.

Samsung Galaxy A80

The Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available for a starting price of Rs 21,999, instead of Rs 41,999. The device comes with a unique rotating camera setup that allows the rear cameras to be used as front-facing cameras as well. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and features 48MP+8MP+ToF 3D-depth rotating cameras.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, instead of its usual starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The phone sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Redmi K20 Pro

During the Big Saving Days sale, the Redmi K20 Pro will be available for Rs 23,499, instead of Rs 26,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is the first flagship under the Redmi branding. It came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and features a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The device sports 48MP+13MP+8MP triple rear camera setup and 4000mAh battery.

Vivo Z1X

The Vivo Z1X will be available at Rs 14,990, instead of Rs 16,990 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The mid-range device sports a Snapdragon 712 chipset, Super AMOLED display, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Oppo A9 (2020)

Oppo A9 2020 features 48MP quad-rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 processor. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

During the sale, the Oppo A9 (2020) will be available at the starting price of Rs 12,990, instead of Rs 15,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The device features 48MP quad-rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

iQOO 3

The gaming smartphone iQOO 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs 32,990, instead of Rs 34,990 during the Big Saving Days sale. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features 48MP quad-rear camera setup, touch buttons, 4440mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,499 and customers can avail the bank discount to get it at a lower price. The phone was launched for Rs 15,999 but got expensive following the GST hike in the country. It features 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

