Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from June 13: Check best smartphone deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to take place on June 13 and ahead of the event, the e-commerce giant has already revealed some of the smartphone deals. During the sale, customers can opt for the no-cost EMI option and get a discount on the exchange for an old device. SBI bank card holders will get 10 percent off if the payment is done using the credit card.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the Realme 8 smartphone will be available for Rs 13,999. Currently, the same smartphone is selling for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart. The Realme Narzo 30A and the Poco M3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and 10,499, respectively.

The Samsung F62, which is currently listed for Rs 25,999, will be on sale for Rs 19,999. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Pixel 4a will be available for as low as Rs 26,999. Currently, Flipkart is selling this mid-range phone for Rs 29,999. This means that you will be getting a discount worth Rs 3,000.

The Realme X7, which is a 5G smartphone, will be sold for Rs 17,999, down from Rs 19,999. The device comes with a 50W charger and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. The Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be on sale and will cost Rs 41,999, down from its current starting price of Rs 46,999.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, there will also be up to 30 percent discount on desktop PCs and laptops, as per the sale page published by the company. The e-commerce giant has also revealed that users will witness up to 70 percent discount on televisions.

Apart from this, Flipkart will also host some specific ‘Crazy Deals,’ that will be visible for a limited time period. The company will add new deals at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM throughout the sale period.