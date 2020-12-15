Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to begin from December 18: Discounts on iPhone XR, Poco X3 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to begin from December 18: Check offers and deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to take place on December 18. The five-day sale will continue until December 22. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the offers on a range of smartphones and other devices. Phones like iPhone XR, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and more will receive a discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which will probably be the last biggest 2020 sale. Do note that Flipkart Prime members will get early access to the sale, which means for them, the same will begin on December 17 at 12:00PM.

Users will get 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit card and EMI transactions. The sneak peek of the upcoming sale revealed that the iPhone XR will be available for Rs 38,999, which will be the price for the 64GB storage variant. If you haven’t yet purchased the iPhone XR, then this will be probably the best time to buy the handset as the previous sale offered the same device for Rs 40,999.

Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options and exchange offers to make the deal more enticing. Currently, the iPhone XR is listed for Rs 44,900, which is for the 64GB variant. Moving ahead, the Poco X3 will be available with Rs 1,000 discount offer, and you will be able to buy the device for Rs 15,999. The Realme 6 will be priced at Rs 12,999 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will also be on the sale and it will cost you Rs 15,499 during the sale. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Flipkart will be selling the Realme 6i for Rs 11,999. The e-commerce giant has also revealed that the sale will offer up to 65 percent discount on televisions, up to 70 percent off on heating appliances, and 40 percent on inverter ACs.

Customers will also see up to 40 percent discount on laptops, up to 70 percent off on audio products, up to 50 percent off on smart wearables, and up to 45 percent off on premium tablets. As usual, there will also be rush hour sales, which will offer more discount on some of the devices, as per Flipkart. The rest of the offers, and deals are still under the wraps.

