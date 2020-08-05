Flipkart Big Saving Days sale LIVE Updates: Deals you shouldn’t miss

During the sale, apart from the discounts, customers will also be offered instant card discounts to Citi bank and ICICI bank cardholders. (Image: Flipkart) During the sale, apart from the discounts, customers will also be offered instant card discounts to Citi bank and ICICI bank cardholders. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 Offers Live Updates: Flipkart will kick off its Big Saving Days sale tonight at midnight and will go on until August 10. During the sale, the company will offer discounts on products across various categories like smartphones, cameras, home appliances and more. The sale will start alongside the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers do not require to have a specific membership to access the sale. However, if you are a Flipkart Plus member the sale will start at 8 PM IST today for you.

The company’s own refurbished platform, 2GUD will also be a part of this sale, and will be offering customers discounts on various second hand, refurbished and open box items.