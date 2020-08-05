Flipkart Big Saving Days sale LIVE Updates: Deals you shouldn’t miss
Flipkart during its Big Saving Days sale will be offering customers discounts on a slew of product categories including smartphones, wireless audio products, home appliances, home decor and more.
By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Published: August 5, 2020 6:57:58 pm
During the sale, apart from the discounts, customers will also be offered instant card discounts to Citi bank and ICICI bank cardholders. (Image: Flipkart)
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 Offers Live Updates: Flipkart will kick off its Big Saving Days sale tonight at midnight and will go on until August 10. During the sale, the company will offer discounts on products across various categories like smartphones, cameras, home appliances and more. The sale will start alongside the Amazon Prime Day sale.
During the sale, apart from the discounts, customers will also be offered instant card discounts to Citi bank and ICICI bank cardholders.
Unlike Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers do not require to have a specific membership to access the sale. However, if you are a Flipkart Plus member the sale will start at 8 PM IST today for you.
The company’s own refurbished platform, 2GUD will also be a part of this sale, and will be offering customers discounts on various second hand, refurbished and open box items.
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin for Plus members at 8 PM today and for rest of the public at midnight tonight. The sale will be live until August 10. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on various products including laptops, mobiles, clothing and more.
Flipkart has partnered with Citi bank and ICICI bank to offer cardholders a 10 per cent instant discount on shopping during the Big Saving Days sale. Apart from this, the company will also be providing customers with interesting offers like bundled products, no-cost EMI schemes, additional cashback offers and more. A huge catalogue of product categories will be made available at a discounted rate during the sale, so keep your eyes peered.