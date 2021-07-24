Flipkart Big Saving Days and Amazon Prime Day sale to begin soon: Check best deals

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Saving Days sale on July 25, which will kick off from tomorrow. Amazon is also gearing up to host a big Prime Day sale on its platform, which will be held on July 26 and will continue until July 27. The e-commerce sites will be offering a 10 percent discount on different bank cards. Amazon and Flipkart will be offering discounts on popular Samsung, Realme, Poco, and Xiaomi phones.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on July 25: Check out deals

During the sale, the Realme X7 Max 5G will be available for Rs 23,499, as per the Flipkart listing. The device packs a MediaTek Dimentsity 1200 5G processor. The Infinix Hot 10S will cost Rs 9,499, whereas the Realme X7 5G will be listed for Rs 18,999.

The listing also mentions that the Poco X3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 17,249. The device was originally launched for Rs 18,999. It offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and a 120Hz display. The Realme C20 will cost Rs 6,499, which is a prepaid offer.

One will also be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy F62 for Rs 17,999 via Flipkart. It was launched in India for Rs 23,999. This means that you will be getting a discount of Rs 6,000. Flipkart is also claiming to offer Apple’s iPhone XR for Rs 37,999.

The iPhone 12, which was originally available for Rs 79,900, will be sold for Rs 67,999. Flipkart will be selling the Realme 8 for Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Those who are planning to buy a gaming smartphone can consider buying the Asus ROG Phone 3 as it will be available for Rs 39,999.

Those who are interested in buying the Motorola Razr, then this will be the best time to buy it as the device will be available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 during the Big Saving Days sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale on July 26: Check out deals

As per Amazon’s official app, the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available with up to Rs 19,000 discount offer. There will be 50 percent off on the Lenovo Tab M 10 FHD+ tablet and Amazon is promising to offer Apple’s 2020 iPad Air at the lowest price. There will also be 35 percent discount on the Dell Inspiron 3511 and Asus TUF Gaming F15.

The HP Chromebook x360 will be available with 20 percent discount offer and the Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop will be listed with 25 percent. Amazon’s listing also reveals that the boAt Rockerz 450 will be on sale with 65 percent discount offer.

Amazon will offer a discount of Rs 4,000 on the OnePlus 9. There will be a Rs 1,000 discount offer on the Samsung Galaxy M42 4G. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 10S, iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more will also receive discounts on Amazon.

There is a combo offer, in which Amazon will be selling its third-generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker along with a Smart Colour Bulb at a discounted price of Rs 2,299. It is currently available on the site for Rs 3,599.

There will also be up to Rs 4,000 off on a range of Kindle devices. Amazon is also offering the same speaker on the purchase of AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV, but you will be required to pay Rs 999 for the speaker.