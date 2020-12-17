Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off: Discounts on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme 6, and more

Latest deals available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for the Plus members and all the sale deals will be available for everyone else starting December 18. The e-commerce giant has revealed the latest smartphone deals on the platform. It is offering discounts on several phones, including Realme 6, iPhone SE 2020, Realme 6, Poco X3, iPhone XR, Realme C15 and more. The company is giving 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank debit card. Now, let’s take a look at some of the smartphones deals that are available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

If you are planning to buy a new mobile phone, then you can consider buying the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. It is currently selling for Rs 13,999. The device comes with a 65W fast charger, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and more. However, this is a 4G device. If you are looking for a budget 5G phone, then you will have to wait for a while as several brands have plans to launch 5G devices in the coming months.

Moving ahead, the iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased for Rs 32,999. The iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB storage model is currently available for Rs 79,999. It comes with a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs 13,200, which means that you get this iPhone for around Rs 70,000 if your current phone is in a proper working condition and is decent enough to swap.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale, the iPhone XR is listed on the site with a starting price of Rs 38,999. You can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 13,200. Apart from these iPhones, Poco X3 is also on sale for Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999. This means that Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 during its Big Saving Days sale.

The Realme 6 smartphone can be bought for Rs 12,999, whereas the Realme C3 will cost you Rs 7,999 via Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available for Rs 24,990, down from Rs 27,990. This clearly confirms that Flipkart is offering Rs 3,000 on the device. It features a 44MP selfie camera, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech.

