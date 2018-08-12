Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018: Best Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TVs offers under Rs 40,000

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 sale offers deals and discounts on Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TVs from Vu, Kodak, Mitashi and CloudWalker. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 sale offers deals and discounts on Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TVs from Vu, Kodak, Mitashi and CloudWalker.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 ends today. But before that happens, there are some great deals to explore on the last day of the sale. Previously, we saw some of the best deals on smartphones and budget LED Smart TVs under Rs 20,000. Now, we take a look at some of the best Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TVs one can buy under Rs 40,000:

Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV 50-inch

Flipkart offers up to 33 per cent discount on Mitashi Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV. Currently, it is selling for Rs 37,999. Vu Pixelight sports a 50-inch 4K screen featuring 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution. Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV runs Android-based PremiumSmaert OS and supports a wide variety of apps. It allows users to surf the web, check emails, download apps Opera TV app store and much more. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. On the connectivity front, Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV offers 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports.

Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV 50-inch price in India: Rs 37,999

Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV 48.5-inch

Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV runs Android OS and lets users access apps like YouTube, Netflix and more Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV runs Android OS and lets users access apps like YouTube, Netflix and more

The 48.5-inch Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV is available at 39 per cent discount on Flipkart. As a result, it is priced at Rs 34,999. Additionally, you can claim up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. This one flaunts a curved design for the immersive viewing experience. Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV runs Android OS and lets users access apps like YouTube, Netflix and more. It equips DLED backlighting display technology for the enhanced viewing experience. Mitashi has its own remote control app as well. It has a total audio output of 20 W. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi.

Mitashi Curved 4K LED Smart TV 48.5-inch price in India: Rs 34,999

CloudWalker Cloud 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch

Sanyo TV features Dolby Digital Sound Sanyo TV features Dolby Digital Sound

Also Read: Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 best smartphone deals today

CloudWalker Cloud LED Smart TV 55-inch is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering CloudWalker Cloud TV at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. As the name suggests, it sports a 55-inch 4K screen. Similar Mitashi Ultra HD Smart LED TV, you can get up to Rs 15,000 additional discount on the exchange. The Sanyo TV features Dolby Digital Sound. It comes pre-installed with apps like Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix etc. You can download more apps of your choice from Google Play Store. On the connectivity front, it equips 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with built-in WiFi.

CloudWalker Cloud 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch price in India: Rs 38,999

Kodak XSMART 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch

Kodak’s 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV has all the important features one expects from a Smart TV Kodak’s 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV has all the important features one expects from a Smart TV

Also Read: Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 best offers on budget Smart TVs under Rs 20,000

Kodak 55-inch XSMART Ultra HD LED Smart TV has received a massive, 73 per cent discount on Flipkart. The TV is selling for a price of Rs 39,999. Furthermore, users can claim up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. Kodak’s 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV has all the important features one expects from a Smart TV. It comes with a support for Auto Depth Enhancer for the immersive visual experience and HDR. Furthermore, it packs a quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi and support for Miracast and much more. As far as connectivity options are concerned, Kodak XSMART 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Kodak XSMART 4K LED Smart TV 55-inch price in India: Rs 39,999

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd