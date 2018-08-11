Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018: Best smartphone deals today

From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Honor 10: We take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart in this sale. From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Honor 10: We take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart in this sale.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 has a lot of interesting deals, discounts and offers on smartphones. In addition to standard deals and discounts, Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options too. Flipkart has also come to terms with select banks to provide additional discount on select smartphones. We take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart in this sale.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is now retailing at a special Rs 500 discount on Flipkart. As a a result, the handset now starts at Rs 10,499 for 3GB RAM variant. Similarly, a 4GB RAM variant now costs Rs 12,499. In addition, customers can avail up to Rs 9,500 off with the exchange.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) screen, a 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood. It houses 13MP+5MP dual rear sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs stock Android Oreo out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy On6 price on Flipkart is Rs 13,490 for 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On top of that, customers can end up saving Rs 12,500 with the exchange offer. Furthermore, customers can also opt for no-cost EMI starting from Rs 1,499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy On6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). It houses 13MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Powering the handset is an Exynos octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz.

Notably, both the Samsung Galaxy On6 and Samsung Galaxy J6 have exact specifications and design. But the Galaxy J6 costs Rs 14,990 in India. So, you better go with the Galaxy On6 and save some money.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is up for grabs at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. Also, customers can get up to Rs 15,950 off on exchange. Flipkart has another offer running on its website that claims to offer up to Rs 31,000 buyback value.

Google Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD screen. Inside is 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Snapdragon 835 processor. It runs the latest version of the stock Android operating system. The phone houses one of the best 12.2MP rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera. Last but not least, Google Pixel 2 packs a 2,700mAh battery.

Honor 10

Honor’s current flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 is retailing at a flat Rs 3,000 discount as part of Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018. As a result, Honor 10 smartphone is now priced at Rs 29,999 as opposed to the original price tag of Rs 32,999. Customers purchasing the Honor 10 can get up to Rs 17,950 off on exchange.

Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch full HD+ 19:9 screen. Powering the handset is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device houses excellent 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras and 24MP front shooter for selfies. Honor 10 runs Android Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.1 on top.

Honor 8 Pro

Another Honor-branded smartphone, the Honor 8 Pro, has received a whopping discount on Flipkart. Honor 8 Pro Navy Blue variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Previously, it was retailing for Rs 27999, resulting in a Rs 8,000 discount.

Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs Android Oreo with the company’s EMUI on top. It is powered by a HiSilicon 960 octa-core SoC. Honor 8 Pro packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It is known for its excellent dual 12MP rear cameras that capture some of the best images in all lighting conditions.

Moto X4

Thanks to Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018, the Moto X4 is available at a discounted price. Moto X4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is up for grabs on Flipkart at the price of Rs 17,999, a good Rs 5000 down from its usual price. If you want to avail an additional discount, better go with exchange offer and avail discount up to Rs 14,150.

Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD screen. It powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. In terms of optics, it houses 12MP+8MP dual rear sensors. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Moto X4 features a 3,000mAh battery. What’s more, it is IP68 rated dust and water resistant; a rarity in this price bracket.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has received a flat Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart. So, the Mi Mix 2 is currently priced at Rs 24,999 as opposed to its usual price of Rs 29,999. Customers are eligible for a further discount of up to Rs 15,950 on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with thin bezels. It runs on a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Mi Mix 2 packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood. It houses a 12MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

