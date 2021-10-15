Flipkart Big Diwali Sale to begin on October 17: Deals, offers revealed so far

Flipkart just recently wrapped up its Big Billion Days Sale and it is now all set to host yet another festive sale. Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale will begin on October 17 and customers will get another chance to buy devices at discounted prices. The 7-day sale will continue until October 23.

It will be offering a 10 percent discount on SBI bank card. Flipkart is also promising to offer up to 75 percent off on TVs, and up to 80 percent discount on laptops, mobiles and tablets.

As per the listing, Samsung’s 50-inch Neo QLED Smart TV will be available for Rs 30,999. Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi 4X Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED Android TV will cost Rs 23,999. During Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, Realme’s 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV will be listed at an effective price of Rs 7,499, as per the company’s site. Though, it is a bit difficult to believe that this 4K TV will cost less than Rs 10,000.

The listing also shows that customers will be able to buy the Poco F3 GT 5G at an effective price of Rs 25,999 and the Realme GT Master Edition for Rs 21,999. This Realme phone was recently launched in India for Rs 25,999 and the mentioned offer will only be available on prepaid transactions.

The Poco X3 Pro will also be on sale with a starting price of Rs 16,999. Flipkart will sell the Infinix Hot 10 Play for Rs 8,499. The Moto G40 Fusion will also be available at an effective price of Rs 12,999. It is currently listed for Rs 14,499 on Flipkart. The sale will also offer the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. The popular devices from Apple such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE will get discounted during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale.

There will also be a “Crazy Deals” section, where the e-commerce giant will display deals on select products and these will refresh every 8 hours during the Big Diwali Sale. One will also see a “Rush Hour” section, which will include deals on select products during the first two hours of the sale only.