Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts October 29: Deals, discounts and everything else you need to know

During the sale, the company will offer its customers discounts on various categories of products including up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart has announced that it will be kicking off its “Big Diwali” sale from October 29 in India. The sale will begin at 12 noon on October 29 and will go on until November 4. It will begin at 12 AM on October 29 for all Flipkart Plus members. During the sale, the company has partnered with Axis Bank for this sale to provide its customers with a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made via Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Apart from this, the company is also going to provide its customers no-cost EMI offers on purchases made via Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India cards.

During the sale, the company will offer its customers discounts on various categories of products including up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories, up to 80 per cent on TVs and appliances, and more. Apart from this, the company will be offering customers “Dhamaka Deals” at 12 AM and 12 PM daily, “Maha Price Drop” deals, and “Rush Hour” deals between 12 PM to 2 PM on October 29.

The Apple iPhone XR will be made available at Rs 39,999 for the 64GB variant, Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be made available at Rs 13,999, Poco C3 at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM variant and at Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

The iPhone SE base variant will start at Rs 32,999. Coming to the premium phones, you can get the Moto Razr 2019 at Rs 84,999, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Rs 59,999 and the Motorola Edge+ at Rs 64,999.

One of the major highlights of the sale will be the LG G8X at Rs 24,990, down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,990. To recall, the device was initially made available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale at Rs 19,990 and then driven up to Rs 21,990.

During the sale, customers will also be able to get a discount on multiple categories including up to 50 per cent and 45 per cent off on select laptops and tablets, respectively. Tablet and laptop deals are yet to be revealed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd