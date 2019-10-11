Flipkart Big Diwali sale: List of mobile phone deals from Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S9+

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Amazon recently unveiled a number of deals it will be offering to its customers during its Great Indian Festival sale. Now, Flipkart has also revealed a number of smartphone deals it will be offering during its Big Diwali sale, which will be held from October 12 to October 16. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale, which will start at 8 PM, today.

Advertising

During the sale, the company will be offering customers deals on phones like Realme C2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Realme 5. It will also offer customers no-cost EMI offers, additional exchange discounts and mobile protection starting from just Re 1.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of Xiaomi’s best selling smartphone in India. It starts at Rs 13,999 and will be made available at Rs 11,999 for the base variant. The company is also offering customers an additional Rs 1,000 discount on exchange of any older smartphone.

Redmi Note 7S will be made available at Rs 8,999 during the sale down Rs 2,000 as it usually sells at Rs 10,999. Whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro will be made available with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999, down Rs 3,000 from its usual selling price of Rs 27,999. Redmi 8 will also be made available during the sale for Rs 7,999. Redmi 8A will start at Rs 6,499.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will also be made available during the sale with a starting price of Rs 29,999. Samsung Galaxy A50 will also be made available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999.

Also Read: Now access Flipkart in Hindi, will soon expand to other languages

Realme devices will also be a part of this sale, with the Realme C2 being sold at Rs 5,999, Realme 5 starting at Rs 8,499, Realme 5 Pro starting at Rs 13,999. Realme XT will be made available at Rs 15,999 for the base variant and the Realme X starting at Rs 16,999.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will start at Rs 29,999. Other than these a lot of other smartphones like the Motorola One Macro, HTC Wildfire X, Honor 20 will also get good deals. To take a look at all of the deals offered during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale you can click here.