Thursday, November 05, 2020
Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicks off from November 7: Deals to look out for

Flipkart to kick off its Big Diwali sale from November 7, which will go on until November 13. Here's a look at the deals that the company will be offering during the sale.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 2:05:48 pm
Flipkart, Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Flipkart Big Diwali sale deals, Flipkart Big Diwali sale dates, Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers, iPhone XR deals, iPhone SE deals, Motorola Razr, Flipkart sale, Flipkart Diwali saleDuring the sale, the company will be offering multiple discounts on smartphones like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 9i and more. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart on November 4 finished its Big Diwali Sale, giving rest to the long sale period, which started from its Big Billion Days sale. The company has now announced the second session of its Big Diwali sale starting from November 8 and going on till November 13. The sale will begin early on November 7 at 12 PM IST for Flipkart Plus members as an early access sale. For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on debit and credit card transactions. Apart from this, the company will offer no-cost EMI schemes on purchases made by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, ICICI Bank and more.

During the sale, the company will be offering multiple discounts on smartphones like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 9i and more. It will also offer customers no-cost EMI schemes, mobile insurance from Re 1 and multiple exchange offers.

The headphones and speakers category will see a discount of up to 80 per cent, laptops will see a discount of up to 40 per cent and the premium tablets category will see a discount of up to 45 per cent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The TV and appliances category will see a discount of up to 80 per cent, with 32-inch Smart TVs starting at Rs 8,999 and refrigerators starting at Rs 15,990.

Apart from these, Flipkart will also be hosting multiple deal events during the sale, including ‘Dhamaka Deals’ section, which will get new and special deals every eight hours, the ‘Maha Price Drop’ section will hold deals with an additional 20 per cent off. ‘Rush Hour’ deals will be when you will see the lowest prices on products in the sale, which will be till 2 AM IST on the sale start date. Lastly, in the ‘Time Bomb Deals’ section, you will get to see new deals at four time slots: 12 AM, 6 AM, 12 PM and 6 PM.

All of this aside, Flipkart will also be running promotions on its sister site 2GUD, which sells refurbished, open box and surplus products. There you will get to see discounts of up to 85 per cent on Mobiles, Tablets, laptops and other products.

