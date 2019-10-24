Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals on Lenovo and Motorola smartphones

Flipkart is currently holding its ‘Big Diwali Sale’, which is scheduled to end tonight at 11:59 PM. During this sale, the company is offering customers a number of deals on a slew of products including smartphones, home appliances, tablets and more. Motorola and Lenovo have also taken a part in the sale and are offering customers discounts and other offers on their smartphones.

Both the companies are offering discounts on devices including Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Plus, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Macro and Moto E6s.

Lenovo A6 Note usually sells at Rs 7,999 and is currently available at Rs 6,999. Consumers prepaying for the device will get it at Rs 6,299. Lenovo K10 Note sells at Rs 13,999 and during the sale is being made available at Rs 11,999. Additionally, customers making a prepaid order will get an extra discount of Rs 1,000 bringing down the price to Rs 10,999.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro, which launched at Rs 33,999 is currently available at Rs 31,499. Whereas, the Lenovo K10 Plus, which usually is being offered at Rs 10,999 with no discount. Both of these smartphones have no discounts available for pre-paid orders.

Coming to Motorola devices, the Motorola One Action is being sold at Rs 11,999 down from its usual price of Rs 13,999. Customers prepaying for the order will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the cost of the device to Rs 10,999. Motorola One Macro has no discount and is being sold at Rs 9,999 same is the case for the Moto E6s which is being sold at Rs 7,999. However, the Moto E6s does have a prepaid order offer, and will be made available to customers at Rs 7,199 on making a pre-paid order.

All customers paying via an SBI credit card for their order will get an instant discount of 10 per cent.