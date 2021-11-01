Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best smartphone deals to check out

Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale has begun and will go on until October 3. If you want to buy a new smartphone ahead of this Diwali and have been waiting for the festive discounts that come around this time of the year, here are some of the top phones you need to check out.

Apple

The iPhone 12 series may not be the latest, and that is why you may get a good deal on last year’s iPhones, and these continue to be very powerful and capable phones. You can find the iPhone 12 starting at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart, while the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 48,099.

If you want more features and better specifications, you can opt for the iPhone 12 Pro which starts at Rs 1,09,900, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max which starts at Rs 1,19,900, though it would be better to get the iPhone 13 Pro series if you are spending such a high amount.

The iPhone 12 series also has bank offers on select cards as well as exchange offers, so you may be able to get an even lower price.

Poco

If you’re looking for affordable performance-oriented phones, the Poco series may interest you. As part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Poco C3 now starts at Rs 7,499 while the Poco M2 Reloaded can be purchased at Rs 9,999. Going higher up the segment, you have the Poco M2 Pro starting at Rs 11,999 and the Poco X3 Pro starting at Rs 16,999.

If you’re looking for a phone for gaming, you might even want to check out the Poco F3 GT which is currently selling for Rs 26,999. All phones feature additional bank offers on select cards.

Realme

Many Realme phones are also available either at lower prices or with bank discounts during the Flipkart sale. These include the Realme 8s which now starts at Rs 17,999 and the Realme Narzo 30 which is selling for Rs 13,499. The Realme Narzo 50A is starting at Rs 11,499 and the Realme Narzo 50i is available for Rs 8,999. The newly launched Realme GT Master Edition is also available for Rs 25,999 with additional bank offers.

Vivo

Vivo’s flagship Vivo X70 Pro+ is available for Rs 79,990 on Flipkart while the vanilla Vivo X70 starts at Rs 46,990, both with additional bank offers on select cards. Vivo is also selling the Vivo V21 at Rs 29,990, the Vivo V21e at Rs 24,990, the Vivo Y73 at Rs 20,990, and the Vivo Y33s starting at Rs 17,990 with additional bank offers.

The company is also offering select smartphones on EMI at a down-payment of Rs 101, when purchased with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Motorola

The new Motorola Edge 20 is available on Flipkart for Rs 27,999, while the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available for Rs 34,990. Meanwhile, in the affordable phone segments, the company is offering the Moto G40 Fusion at Rs 12,999 and the Moto G60 Fusion at Rs 15,999. The Moto E40 is now available for Rs 9,499.